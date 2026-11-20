Zurich, Switzerland - November 20, 2026 - gategroup Holding AG ("gategroup") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a EUR 120 million fully fungible add-on to its existing euro-denominated Term Loan B facility.

The transaction was well supported by a broad group of existing and new institutional investors, reflecting confidence in gategroup's resilient business model and its consistent operational and financial performance.

Urs Schwendinger, Group CFO, commented:"We are pleased with the strong investor support for this transaction. The additional funding strengthens our liquidity position, preserves flexibility for future growth opportunities and provides further optionality in addressing the upcoming CHF bond maturity."

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

IR@gategroup.com

mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup

gategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world's leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com