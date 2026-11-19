Le 19 novembre/November 2026Further to bulletin 2026-0224, Seahawk Ventures Inc. ("Seahawk" or the "Company"), has announced the Company, Sunridge Mining Corp. ("SRG Mining") and Sunridge Gold Corp. ("SRG Gold") have decided to terminate the share exchange agreement dated February 19, 2026 (the "SRGM Agreement") pursuant to which Seahawk was to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG Mining.Seahawk will resume trading on November 20, 2026.Please see the Company's news release for further details.________________________Suite au bulletin 2026-0224, Seahawk Ventures Inc. (« Seahawk » ou la « Société ») a annoncé que la Société, Sunridge Mining Corp. (« SRG Mining ») et Sunridge Gold Corp. (« SRG Gold ») ont décidé de résilier la convention d'échange d'actions en date du 19 février 2026 (la « convention SRGM »), en vertu de laquelle Seahawk devait acquérir la totalité des actions émises et en circulation de SRG Mining.La négociation des titres de Seahawk reprendra le 20 novembre 2026.Veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la Société pour plus de détails.Date: Le 20 NOV 2026Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SEAG.XIf you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.comSi vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.