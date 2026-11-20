Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
Allianz Finance II B.V. EUR Dual EUR
Post Stabilisation Notice
November 20, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz Finance II B.V.
EUR500mil 3.875% Notes due 23 May 2032
EUR500mil 4.125% Notes due 23 November 2036
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme - base prospectus dated 21 May 2026, as supplemented by the supplements dated 12 August 2026 and 12 November 2026
(together, the "Base Prospectus").
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz Finance II B.V.
|Guarantor (if any):
|Allianz S.E.
|ISINs:
2032 DE000A4E3804
2036 DE000A4E3812
|Aggregate nominal amount:
2032 €500,000,000
2036 €500,000,000
|Description:
3.875% Notes due 23 May 2032
4.125% Notes due 23 November 2036
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:Stabilisation
Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole CIB
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Continental Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.