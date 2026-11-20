Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Allianz Finance II B.V. EUR Dual EUR

Post Stabilisation Notice

November 20, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

EUR500mil 3.875% Notes due 23 May 2032

EUR500mil 4.125% Notes due 23 November 2036

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme - base prospectus dated 21 May 2026, as supplemented by the supplements dated 12 August 2026 and 12 November 2026

(together, the "Base Prospectus").

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz S.E. ISINs: 2032 DE000A4E3804 2036 DE000A4E3812 Aggregate nominal amount: 2032 €500,000,000 2036 €500,000,000 Description: 3.875% Notes due 23 May 2032 4.125% Notes due 23 November 2036 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas Credit Agricole CIB Deutsche Bank AG HSBC Continental Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.