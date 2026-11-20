

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization decreased for the first time in three months in November, while factory confidence worsened further to the lowest level in nearly two years, figures from the central bank showed on Friday.



The capacity utilization rate dropped to 74.4 percent in November from 74.5 percent in October.



The decrease in November was mainly due to lower utilization of durable consumer goods, which dropped to 67.7 percent from 68.5 percent. Capacity utilization for investment goods also declined to 72.5 percent from 73.4 percent, while that for intermediate goods rose slightly to 74.5 percent from 74.4 percent.



The confidence indicator for the manufacturing sector weakened to a 23-month low of 99.2 in November from 99.8 in September. Any score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



Employment expectations over the next three months weakened in November, with the corresponding index falling to 99.6 from 104.5 in October. The index measuring the current situation of the total amount of orders remained almost unchanged at 85.4, compared to 85.3 in October. However, the output expectations index improved to 109.2 from 107.0.



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