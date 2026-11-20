

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Gap, Inc. (GAP) on Friday announced the appointment of Ashley Kechter as brand President and Chief Executive Officer of Athleta, effective December 14.



The company said Kechter will report to Gap Chief Executive Officer Richard Dickson and will lead the activewear brand Athleta.



Kechter joins Athleta from Vuori, where she most recently served as Global President. She previously had served as global brand president of Fabletics and held leadership positions at Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic.



Shares of Gap rose 3.76% to $19.60 in premarket trading after ending Thursday's session down 5.29%.



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