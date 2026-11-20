

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's equity benchmark DAX tumbled on Friday, as concerns about sustainability of AI trade returned to haunt the tech sector despite Anthropic's successful IPO offering and the stock's subsequent sterling debut on Wall Street yesterday.



After a strong debut on Thursday, Anthropic shares shed ground in after-hours trading as the euphoria over its record IPO subsided.



Concerns about inflation and possibile interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and a few other central banks in the coming months weighed as well on sentiment.



The DAX, extending its decline to a sixth straight session, was down 417.74 points or 1.64% at 25,081.17 a little over half an hour before noon. The index dropped to a low of 24,918.94 earlier in the session.



Scout24, Infineon Technologies and Siemens Energy lost 6%, 5.5% and 5.4%, respectively. Hochtief drifted lower by 4.3%, while Siemens, Deutsche Bank and RWE shed 3.1%-3.7%.



Deutsche Post, Commerzbank, Continental, MTU Aero Engines, Rheinmetall, Deutsche Boerse, SAP, BASF, Allianz, Daimler Truck Holding, Merck, Heidelberg Materials, Adidas, Gea Group, Bayer, Brenntag and Zalando lost 1%-3%.



Fresenius Medical Care climbed about 2.5%. Vonovia moved up 1.8%, while Hannover RE, Deutsche Telekom and Beiersdorf gained 0.8%-1.1%. BMW and Munich RE posted modest gains.



Data released by Destatis showed Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in October on rising energy and intermediate goods prices.



Producer prices grew 8.1% year-on-year in October, marking the strongest growth since February 2023. Economists had forecast prices to climb 7.2% after posting an annual growth of 6.7% in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4% compared to economists' forecast of 0.9%.



The annual increase in producer prices was primarily due to the 18.7% surge in energy prices. The prices of intermediate goods also increased substantially, up by 6.8%.



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