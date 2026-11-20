

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the first national security exemption ever issued pursuant to the Endangered Species Act.



The exemption terminated litigation threatening oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of America - a critical source of domestic production. The court held that it lacked jurisdiction because Congress directed all challenges to the Committee's exemption decisions to the federal courts of appeals, not the district courts.



'Energy security is national security, and Endangered Species Committee's exemption is ensuring continued domestic production of 15 percent of the nation's oil,' said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department's Energy and Natural Resources Division, or ENRD.



'The district court agreed with us that legal challenges to such an exemption can only be heard in the courts of appeals. ENRD will continue to advance President Donald Trump's commitment to unleash American energy.'



On March 31, the Endangered Species Committee voted unanimously to grant an exemption for Gulf of America oil and gas activities, acting on the Secretary of War's finding that the exemption was necessary for reasons of national security. It was the first exemption the Committee has granted on national security grounds.



Several environmental groups then sued the decision in district courts. According to the motion to dismiss, Congress assigned judicial review of the Committee's exemption decisions to the appellate courts. The district court agreed in this case, concluding that Congress created only one type of exemption and 'funneled challenges to those exemptions to the courts of appeals.' It dismissed the entire case for lack of jurisdiction, including the plaintiff's related claims challenging the Secretary of War's national security finding and its claims under the National Environmental Policy Act.



The ruling follows decisions earlier this year by federal courts in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Louisiana that gave effect to the Committee's exemption. Department of Justice said that with the federal court's ruling, the exemption for Gulf of America oil and gas exploration activities remains in place.



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