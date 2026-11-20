

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - As the UN Climate Change Summit set to conclude Friday, explicit references to moving away from fossil fuels had disappeared from the latest draft climate agreement.



On the eve of the summit's scheduled close, ministers and the COP31 Presidency were still trying to bridge sharp differences as civil society groups pressed for stronger action.



A serious demand had resonated across the summit venue in the turkish city of Antalya for the past 10 days: governments must agree on how to move away from coal, oil and gas while protecting workers and communities.



The latest draft of the summit's political agreement - known as the cover decision - emphasizes clean energy and electrification, including Türkey's proposed 35 by 35 target.



On adaptation finance, it reaffirmed the goal of tripling funding by 2035 but left crucial details, including how to calculate that increase, for further discussion.



At a press conference presenting the text, Australia's Chris Bowen, who is leading the negotiations, said COP31 would be the first climate summit to acknowledge that the world would fail to hold warming to the 1.5°C limit set out in the Paris Agreement.



'But we are determined that COP31 is not remembered for that, but is remembered as a COP which decides clearly and strongly that that is not acceptable,' he said, referring to the language in the cover text calling for any 1.5°C overshoot to be kept as small and short as possible.



Bowen pledged to continue consultations through the night, adding: 'We won't be leaving the rooms of Antalya until we have that consensus.'



But with Friday's deadline approaching, civil society groups are losing patience.



'Announcements in the cover decision won't cover up the fact that negotiations are struggling,' Teresa Anderson of ActionAid International told reporters at a press conference.



She argued that developing countries were still being asked to do more without adequate financial support.



Meanwhile, a new UN Climate Change report offered a more encouraging, if incomplete, picture of global climate action.



The Global Climate Action Agenda brings together governments, businesses, cities and civil society to advance voluntary climate solutions. Its annual Yearbook tracks global progress and identifies where efforts are falling short.



The 2026 edition found that 44 of 96 indicators were moving in the right direction, while 19 showed no progress and 33 lacked sufficient data. Renewable energy capacity grew by 17 per cent between 2024 and 2025, but energy efficiency gains remained well below what is needed, while adaptation finance fell from $81.5 billion in 2022 to $64.1 billion in 2024.



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