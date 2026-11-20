

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - At a high-level event at the UN Climate Change conference on Thursday, the COP31 Presidency presented a global electrification package, supporting host Turkey's goal of increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.



The package brings together activities involving more than 150 countries plus the European Union, 37 cities and more than 260 businesses, from expanding electricity grids to electrifying transport and industry.



Among the results highlighted were more than 21,000 kilometers of electricity grids built in 2025 and annual investment plans of at least $156 billion for grids, renewable energy and storage.



But UN climate chief Simon Stiell acknowledged that the benefits must reach further.



'Vulnerable developing countries need affordable finance and technology. Workers and communities must help to shape and be supported through major change. Across the board, we need to move far faster to meet the demands of the science,' he said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News