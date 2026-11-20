

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Friday, extending losses to a fifth straight session, as concerns about AI valuations continued to weigh on sentiment despite Anthropic's record initial public offering and the subsequent strong listing of the stock on Wall Street on Thursday.



The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 7,948.05 earlier in the session, was down 91.70 points or 1.13% at 7,989.04 at noon.



STMicroElectronics tumbled 6%. Legrand, Schneider Electric and ArcelorMittal lost 3%-3.1%.



Hermes International shed about 2.5%. Societe Generale, Kering, Airbus, Accor, Dassault Systemes, BNP Paribas, Renault, Michelin and LVMH dropped 1.5%-2%.



Saint Gobain, Stellantis, Safran, Credit Agricole, TotalEnergies, Thales, Veolia Environment and Air Liquide lost 0.6%-1.1%.



Shares of construction company Vinci were little changed after bagging a contract to build an LNG tank in Canada.



Sanofi moved up 1.8%. Danone gained about 1.5%, while Orange advanced 0.8%. EssilorLuxottica, Capgemini, L'Oreal and Pernod Ricard posted modest gains.



Data released by INSEE showed France's manufacturing business climate index fell to 104 in November from 105 in October, compared with market expectations of 102, and above its long-term average of 100.



Meanwhile, France's overall business climate indicator fell to 95 in November from a downwardly revised 97 in October, below expectations of 97. The reading was the lowest since June, with sentiment deteriorating across all sectors.



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