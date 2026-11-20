JAKARTA, Nov 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Garuda Indonesia is set to launch a wider range of ticket options in the first quarter of 2027, giving travellers more choice, greater flexibility and competitive price points tailored to their individual travel needs. The new offering marks a key milestone in the airline's customer-focused transformation, making its full-service experience more accessible to a broader range of travellers.Under the new structure, passengers will be able to choose from several ticket products, each offering a different combination of benefits, including baggage allowance, seat selection, flexibility to change travel plans and other travel privileges.For domestic Economy Class, the new products will include Standard, Smart and Flex, while international Economy Class will offer an additional Saver option. Business Class passengers will have a choice of Business and Business Flex.Each category is designed to accommodate different travel priorities, allowing passengers to choose the combination of benefits and flexibility that best suits their needs and preferences.The new offering will also make it easier for customers to compare ticket options and understand what is included before making a booking. Previously, certain fare choices were dependent on booking-class availability, particularly during peak travel periods. Under the new structure, Garuda Indonesia aims to make its ticket categories more consistently available, giving travellers clearer choices across different price points.Garuda Indonesia Director of Transformation Neil Raymond Mills said the initiative reflects the airline's commitment to making its ongoing transformation more meaningful to customers, beyond improvements to its business fundamentals."Every journey is different, and so are our customers' priorities. Some value greater flexibility, while others are looking for the right combination of services at a competitive price point. By recognising these differences, we can make the Garuda Indonesia experience more relevant and accessible to a wider range of travellers, while maintaining the distinctive service that defines our airline," Neil said.The expanded ticket offering is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2027, with the new product structure developed in accordance with the prevailing aviation regulatory framework.The initiative is also expected to strengthen the airline's competitiveness while contributing to a healthier and more sustainable aviation industry."For us, the success of this initiative goes beyond introducing new ticket products. It is about ensuring that customers have a clear understanding of what they are choosing and can enjoy a seamless experience across every touchpoint, from booking to boarding. This is an important part of how we are translating our transformation into tangible improvements in the way we serve our customers," Neil concluded.For more information, please visit: https://www.garuda-indonesia.com/id/en/garuda-indonesia-experience/on-ground/fare-choicesMedia Contact:corpcomm@garuda-indonesia.comSource: Garuda IndonesiaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.