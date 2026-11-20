

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian utility Enel SpA (ENEL.MI, ENL.DE) announced on Friday that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of solar plants in South Carolina from energyRe with a total installed capacity of 317 MWdc.



The company said the portfolio is expected to generate more than 540 GWh of electricity annually.



Enel said the acquisition is expected to increase the group's net financial debt by about $255 million and generate an estimated positive annual EBITDA impact of approximately $30 million once the assets enter service.



Following the transaction, Enel's renewable installed capacity in North America is expected to reach approximately 13.5 GW, comprising wind, solar and storage facilities.



The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including antitrust and foreign investment clearances.



Enel said the transaction supports its strategy of expanding renewable generation capacity through acquisitions of operating assets in core markets.



On XETRA, shares of Enel were down 1.23% at 9.34 euros.



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