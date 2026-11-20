

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE), an aerospace and defense company, Friday said it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Potemkin Limited to purchase up to 10,000 of its shares for $186 per share in cash. The offer represents less than 0.001% of the company's outstanding shares.



Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares and are therefore subject to fewer disclosure and procedural requirements under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules than larger tender offers.



Potemkin's offer price is 34.88% below its closing share price of $285.64 on October 23, 2026, the last trading day before the offer commenced. It is also 41.67% below the stock's closing price of $318.88 on November 19, 2026.



The company said it does not endorse the offer and has advised shareholders not to tender their shares, citing the significant discount to the current market price.



GE Aerospace recommended that shareholders who have already tendered their shares withdraw them in accordance with Potemkin's offering documents.



The SEC has cautioned investors that mini-tender offers may catch shareholders off guard and result in securities being sold at below-market prices.



In pre-market trading on the NYSE, GE Aerospace shares are down 0.55% after closing at $318.88 on Thursday.



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