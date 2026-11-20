

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic's record-setting IPO did not suffice to provide lasting sentiment boost for the artificial intelligence trade. With the AI giant trading more than 7 percent lower in Friday's pre-market trading, overall market sentiment remains impacted.



Wall Street Futures are directionless amidst renewed worries about AI valuations and financing risks. European markets are trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had plunged heavily. KOSPI tumbled 5.2 percent whereas Nikkei 225 lost 4.8 percent.



The Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors. Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with losses. Gold has slipped more than 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,194.20, up 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,149.60, down 0.37% Germany's DAX at 25,090.94, down 1.60% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,407.84, down 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 7,998.83, down 1.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,014.35, down 1.63% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 56,606.00, down 4.77% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,592.60, down 1.58% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,533.79, down 1.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,410.80, down 1.89% South Korea's KOSPI at 4,869.96, down 5.21%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 103.87, down 0.02% EUR/USD at 1.0961, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.3103, up 0.05% USD/JPY at 158.88, down 0.51% USD/CHF at 0.8422, down 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.6662, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.985%, down 1.29% Germany at 3.3223%, down 2.56% France at 4.865%, down 1.56% U.K. at 5.2644%, down 1.02% Japan at 2.783%, down 2.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $91.39, down 0.64% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $82.24, down 0.24% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,588.95, down 2.62% Silver Futures (Dec) at $42.41, down 4.39%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,221.90, down 2.44% Ethereum at $1,761.81, down 2.31% BNB at $576.00, down 2.70% XRP at $0.9662, down 1.60% Solana at $72.685, down 2.36%



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