

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 174.01 against the yen and a 3-day low of 0.9219 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 173.35 and 0.9263, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the euro slipped to 1.0957 and 0.8361 from early highs of 1.0990 and 0.8385, respectively.



The euro slipped to a 2-day low of 1.5695 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.5739.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 171.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 1.08 against the greenback, 0.82 against the pound and 1.55 against the loonie.



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