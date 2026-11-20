

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output expanded strongly in September after falling in the previous three months, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.



Construction production advanced 3.9 percent monthly in September, reversing a 3.7 percent decline in August. Moreover, this was the biggest growth since January 2025.



Meanwhile, the annual decline in construction output eased significantly to 0.1 percent from 3.2 percent in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production also contracted the same 0.1 percent annually, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rebound in August.



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