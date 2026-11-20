Partnership marks AsiaFIN's entry into the U.S. market, leveraging its established APA-RPA platform and more than 100 clients across the world to pursue new commercial opportunities among American businesses.

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a global financial ecosystem enabler, today announced the appointment of Fortune Angel INC, a New York corporation based in Manhattan, New York, as its non-exclusive U.S. reseller partner for the marketing, sales, training and customer support of OrangeFIN Asia's flagship Agentic and Robotic Process Automation ("APA-RPA") Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solution, OrangeWorkforce. OrangeFIN is a wholly owned subsidiary of AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

The partnership represents an important milestone in AsiaFIN's international expansion strategy, establishing an initial commercial presence in New York and the East Coast of the United States. Through this collaboration, AsiaFIN aims to introduce its established automation platform to U.S. businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") seeking to improve operational efficiency, streamline business processes and accelerate digital transformation.

Expanding an Established APA-RPA Platform into the U.S. Market

OrangeFIN's APA-RPA SaaS platform has been deployed across more than 100 client organizations in Asia and the Middle East, supporting businesses across a broad range of industry verticals, including banking and financial services, logistics, oil and gas, wholesale and distribution, property management, education, legal services, healthcare, food and beverage, agriculture and manufacturing.

OrangeWorkforce combines agentic automation capabilities with robotic process automation to help organizations automate repetitive and complex workflows, improve productivity, reduce manual processing and enhance operational efficiency.

Building on its established regional customer base and implementation experience, AsiaFIN sees the U.S. market as an important opportunity to expand its recurring SaaS revenue streams and scale its technology business internationally.

Commercial Partnership and Responsibilities

Under the non-exclusive reseller arrangement, OrangeFIN has granted Fortune Angel INC the rights to market and resell OrangeWorkforce APA-RPA software products in object-code form within the agreed commercial scope.

The reseller's responsibilities include:

Marketing and Sales: Promoting and reselling AsiaFIN's designated APA-RPA software solutions to prospective U.S. customers.

Customer Training: Supporting customer onboarding, product familiarization and training activities using OrangeFIN's approved software materials.

Customer Support: Providing first-level and second-level technical and customer support for the APA-RPA software.

Market Development: Identifying potential customers and developing commercial opportunities across SMEs and other business sectors in the United States.

The partnership will initially focus on New York and the East Coast, with the potential to explore additional U.S. markets as commercial opportunities develop.

Statement from AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

Mr. KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer of AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., said, "We are pleased to appoint Fortune Angel INC as our U.S. reseller partner as we take an important step towards expanding OrangeFIN's APA-RPA business into the American market.

"Our APA-RPA platform has already been deployed across more than 100 client organizations in Asia and Middle East, supporting a broad range of industries. We believe this experience provides a strong foundation for introducing our automation capabilities to U.S. businesses, particularly SMEs looking to enhance productivity, streamline operations and embrace the next generation of intelligent automation.

"Through Fortune Angel's local market presence and customer engagement capabilities, we aim to establish a scalable sales, training and support channel, beginning in New York and the East Coast. This partnership is also aligned with our broader strategy of growing our technology and recurring SaaS businesses beyond our established markets.

"We see significant opportunities in the convergence of agentic AI and robotic process automation, and remain committed to developing and delivering innovative solutions that create sustainable long-term value for our customers and shareholders," Mr. Wong concluded.

Statement from Fortune Angel INC

Ms. Qi Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Fortune Angel INC, said, "We are delighted to partner with AsiaFIN to introduce its APA-RPA solutions to SME business communities in New York City and the East Coast.

"AsiaFIN's established automation platform, supported by deployments across more than 100 client organizations in the world and a broad range of industry verticals, presents an exciting opportunity for American businesses seeking practical and scalable automation solutions.

"We look forward to leveraging our local business networks, sales capabilities and customer support resources to bring these solutions to SMEs and other businesses. Our goal is to help organizations automate complex processes, improve operational efficiency and unlock new opportunities for growth through intelligent automation.

"We believe this partnership provides a strong platform for introducing world-class agentic and robotic automation capabilities to the U.S. business community."

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "global financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (RegTech); ESG Consultancy & Reporting; and Agentic and Robotic Process Automation (APA/RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to more than 100 financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region, including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporations. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com.

About Fortune Angel INC

Fortune Angel INC is a New York corporation headquartered in Manhattan, New York. The company provides business development, sales, training and customer support services for technology solutions, serving SME business communities in New York City and the East Coast.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of AsiaFIN and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

AsiaFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with AsiaFIN's operating history, recent history of losses and profits, ability to adequately protect its software innovations, dependence on key executives, ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, other factors described in AsiaFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in AsiaFIN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

Dato' Dr Sean Seah, Executive Director

investor.relations@asiafingroup.com

Media

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

media@asiafingroup.com

Partner Contact

Fortune Angel INC

Angel Feng, Chief Executive Officer

40 Wall Street, 28F, New York, NY 10005

angel.feng@usfortuneangel.com

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asiafin-holdings-corp.-appoints-fortune-angel-inc-as-u.s.-reseller-par-1254130