AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results, Reporting Strong Nine-Month Financial Performance with Improved Margins

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a global financial ecosystem enabler, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2026, reporting strong year-to-date revenue growth with an improved gross margin of 35.5%.

Financial Results for the Quarter and the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026:

Cash and cash equivalents (including fixed deposits) were approximately $1.47 million as of September 30, 2026 as compared to approximately $1.75 million as of December 31, 2025.

Revenue for the quarter was approximately $1.17 million, a decrease of 25.6% compared to approximately $1.58 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased by approximately $759,000, or 23.7%, to $3.96 million, compared with $3.20 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross profit for the quarter was approximately $305,000, or 26.0% gross margin, compared to approximately $737,000, or 46.8% gross margin, in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, gross profit increased by 34.9% to $1.41 million, compared with $1.04 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit margin also improved to 35.5%, from 32.5% in 2025, as revenue increased at a higher rate than cost of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $371,000, an increase of 0.6% compared to approximately $368,000 in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 11.4% to $1.22 million from $1.38 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower credit loss allowance expenses, advertising expenses, consultancy fees and travelling expenses.

Net loss was approximately $58,000 for the quarter, compared with net income of approximately $371,000 in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The quarterly performance reflects the timing of project milestone achievements and the associated revenue recognition. While the third quarter was softer than the previous year, the Company maintained positive operating income and net income results for the nine-month period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded net income of approximately $198,000, compared to a net loss of approximately $327,000 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $47,000 for the third quarter, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $380,000 in the corresponding quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income attributable to common shareholders was approximately $231,000, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $300,000 in the same period last year.

Total comprehensive loss for the third quarter was approximately $53,000, compared to total comprehensive income of approximately $390,000 in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded total comprehensive income of approximately $180,000, compared to a total comprehensive loss of approximately $206,000 in the corresponding period of 2025. Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.0006 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income per share of $0.0046 in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income per share was $0.0028, compared to a net loss per share of $0.0037 in the corresponding period of 2025.

KC Wong, AsiaFIN's CEO, said, "AsiaFIN's business is project-driven and seasonal, with revenue recognition typically concentrated in the fourth quarter as major project milestones are completed and signed off. However, the momentum for our recurring SaaS business continues to contribute to our business.

"While third-quarter revenue was lower year-over-year due to fewer project milestones achieved during the quarter, our nine-month performance remained encouraging. Revenue grew 23.7%, gross margin improved to 35.5%, and net income attributable to common shareholders reached approximately $231,000, compared with a net loss of approximately $300,000 in the same period last year.

"As we enter our traditionally stronger fourth quarter, we now shift our focus to the U.S. to tap this large market, starting with the states of New York and New Jersey. We are exploring synergies with local companies in this region as well as other states when opportunities arise. However, we remain attuned to the South Asian and Southeast Asian markets," Mr. Wong concluded.

ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2025 (AUDITED)

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)

As of

September 30,

2026 As of

December 31,

2025 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 760,932 $ 1,748,051 Fixed deposits 704,597 - Account receivables, net (including $238,121 and $78,885 of account receivable from related parties as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 1,492,555 1,105,953 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 244,950 260,380 Contract assets 245,952 159,867 Amount due from related parties (including $56,389 and $42,672 of amount due from associate as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 88,471 74,924 Tax assets 131,559 99,094 Total current assets $ 3,669,016 $ 3,448,269 Non-current Assets Right-of-use assets, net $ 535,872 $ 583,610 Property, plant and equipment, net 681,122 714,685 Investment in associates 56,156 8,250 Total non-current assets $ 1,273,150 $ 1,306,545 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,942,166 $ 4,754,814 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accrued liabilities and other payables $ 327,339 $ 502,712 Account payables (including $64,240 and $64,580 of account payable to related party as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 153,161 155,051 Contract liabilities 1,102,553 734,475 Income tax payable 3,357 71,269 Amount due to director 33,539 70,687 Finance lease liability - current portion 16,408 15,972 Operating lease liability - current portion 71,369 60,689 Total current liabilities $ 1,707,726 $ 1,610,855 Non-current liabilities Amount due to director - non-current portion $ - $ 18,491 Finance lease liability - non-current portion 15,649 28,169 Operating lease liability - non-current portion 464,503 522,921 Deferred tax liabilities 8,169 8,212 Total non-current liabilities $ 488,321 $ 577,793 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,196,047 $ 2,188,648 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; None issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 81,915,838 and 81,915,838 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 8,192 8,192 Additional paid-in capital 10,795,250 10,795,250 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,575 ) (58,383 ) Accumulated deficit (7,893,840 ) (8,124,933 ) Non-controlling interest (86,908 ) (53,960 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,746,119 $ 2,566,166 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,942,166 $ 4,754,814

ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE (including $80,515 and $16,559 of revenue to related party for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively; including $166,720 and $51,518 of revenue to related party for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) $ 1,172,368 $ 1,576,382 $ 3,964,272 $ 3,204,858 COST OF REVENUE (including $107,338 and $691 of cost of service revenue to related party for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively; including $107,338 and $51,476 of cost of service revenue to related party for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) (867,643 ) (839,347 ) (2,558,569 ) (2,162,815 ) GROSS PROFIT $ 304,725 $ 737,035 $ 1,405,703 $ 1,042,043 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (including $26,639 and $26,090 of selling, general and administrative expenses to related party for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively; including $80,533 and $79,104 of selling, general and administrative expenses to related party for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) (370,566 ) (368,494 ) (1,220,724 ) (1,377,381 ) INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS $ (65,841 ) $ 368,541 $ 184,979 $ (335,338 ) OTHER INCOME (including $188 and $11 of interest income from related party for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively; including $559 and $11 of interest income from related party for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 2,072 2,992 8,681 10,346 FINANCE COST (including $189 and $437 of finance cost from related party for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively; including $768 and $1,491 of finance cost from related party for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) (545 ) (613 ) (2,003 ) (1,654 ) SHARE OF INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATION OF ASSOCIATE 6,580 (1 ) 6,488 (118 ) INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (57,734 ) $ 370,919 $ 198,145 $ (326,764 ) INCOME TAX PROVISION - - - - NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ (57,734 ) $ 370,919 $ 198,145 $ (326,764 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 10,620 9,188 32,948 26,641 NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP. $ (47,114 ) $ 380,107 $ 231,093 $ (300,123 ) Other comprehensive income: - Foreign currency translation (loss)/income 4,432 18,703 (18,192 ) 121,093 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) $ (53,302 ) $ 389,622 $ 179,953 $ (205,671 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (10,620 ) (9,188 ) (32,948 ) (26,641 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP. $ (42,682 ) $ 398,810 $ 212,901 $ (179,030 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.0006 ) $ 0.0046 $ 0.0028 $ (0.0037 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED 81,915,838 81,915,838 81,915,838 81,915,838

ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)



Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2026 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 198,145 $ (326,764 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 106,554 95,650 Share of (income)/loss from operation of associate (6,488 ) 118 Disposal of asset - (18,731 ) Provision for credit loss allowance 72,623 219,236 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Account payables (1,091 ) 98,308 Account receivables (473,165 ) (265,655 ) Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 8,867 (96,209 ) Contract assets (88,407 ) - Accrued liabilities and other payables (184,369 ) (143,606 ) Contract liabilities 378,278 162,518 Tax assets (61,675 ) (34,888 ) Income tax payable (68,703 ) (59,055 ) Change in lease liability (51,397 ) (42,152 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (170,828 ) $ (411,230 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (24,854 ) (51,515 ) Disposal of property, plant and equipment - 11,562 Investment in fixed deposits (716,584 ) - Advances to related companies (13,620 ) (58,588 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (755,058 ) $ (98,541 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common shares - 9,000 Repayment of loan from director (56,120 ) (49,742 ) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (12,052 ) (1,205 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (68,172 ) $ (41,947 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 6,939 $ 36,943 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (987,119 ) $ (514,775 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,748,051 1,309,929 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 760,932 $ 795,154 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 130,378 $ 155,828 Cash paid for interest $ 609 $ 1,491 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations upon adoption of ASC Topic 842 $ 72,236 $ 77,920 Initial recognition of the balance payment of finance lease right-of-use asset by finance lease liabilities $ - $ - Recognition of investment in associate through reclassification of previously paid investment advances $ 41,570 $ -

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "global financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (RegTech); ESG Consultancy & Reporting; and Agentic and Robotic Process Automation (APA/RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to more than 100 financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region, including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporations. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of AsiaFIN and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

AsiaFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with AsiaFIN's operating history, recent history of losses and profits, ability to adequately protect its software innovations, dependence on key executives, ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, other factors described in AsiaFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in AsiaFIN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

Dato' Dr Sean Seah, Executive Director

investor.relations@asiafingroup.com

Media

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

media@asiafingroup.com

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

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