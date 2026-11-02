AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. to Host Q3 2026 Earnings Webcast from New York City

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Friday, November 13, 2026.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. will host a webcast on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (22:00 Malaysia Time) from New York City. This is the first time AsiaFIN hosts an earnings webcast from New York City to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

AsiaFIN's management team will host the webcast, followed by a live question-and-answer session. The management team will meet with U.S. investors and engage prospective U.S. partners to support the Company's expansion into the U.S. market. AsiaFIN has participated through its subsidiary OrangeFIN Asia in a U.S. WEVE Acceleration program and localized its OrangeWorkforce products to sell to, implement for, support, and train its newly acquired U.S. customers.

AsiaFIN Earnings and Q&A Webcast

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time (06:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 22:00 Malaysia Time)

To register for the webcast, please click here and complete the online form. Registered participants will receive an e-mail with details as to how to join the webcast.

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you experience any difficulties joining the webcast, please contact investor.relations@asiafingroup.com.

A webcast replay and transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the event.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (RegTech); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to more than 90 financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporations. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com.

Investors

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

Dato' Dr Sean Seah, Executive Director

investor.relations@asiafingroup.com

Media

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

media@asiafingroup.com

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asiafin-holdings-corp.-to-host-q3-2026-earnings-webcast-from-new-york-1245043