ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.: AsiaFIN's Insite MY Holdings and MENA Insite MY Sign Distributorship Agreement and Announce Second Bank Customer in Saudi Arabia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a global financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Insite MY Holdings Sdn Bhd ("InsiteMY"), has signed a Distributorship Agreement with MENA Insite MY Systems Company ("MENA InsiteMY") in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The signing took place at Crowne Plaza, Riyadh, and was attended by Chairman of Deema Holdings, Mr. Mohamed Obaid M Alafif, and CEO of MENA InsiteMY, Mr. Sulaiman Al Abbad. Under the agreement, MENA InsiteMY will distribute InsiteMY and OrangeFIN products exclusively for the Saudi Arabian market, and will also distribute them across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The partnership is intended to strengthen InsiteMY's presence across the MENA region and support greater collaboration and growth. MENA InsiteMY is a partnership between InsiteMY, which holds 30% of the shares, and Mr. Mohamed Obaid M Alafif, who holds the remaining 70%.

AsiaFIN also announced that MENA InsiteMY has closed a major bank deal in Saudi Arabia, its second large bank in the Kingdom. The first deal was between Insite MY Systems Sdn Bhd and a major government bank in Saudi Arabia.

"This partnership brings AsiaFIN closer to banks across the MENA region, alongside our second win in Saudi Arabia," said KC Wong, AsiaFIN's CEO. "With MENA InsiteMY as our distribution partner, we are well placed to grow our footprint in the Middle East."

"We are pleased to partner with InsiteMY to bring AsiaFIN products to financial institutions across Saudi Arabia," said Sulaiman Al Abbad, CEO of MENA InsiteMY. "We hope to open new markets with this partnership first in Saudi Arabia and then to the other MENA countries."

With this milestone, AsiaFIN continues to expand its footprint across the Middle East and North Africa. Looking ahead, AsiaFIN aims to establish a presence in the United States soon.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (RegTech); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to more than 90 financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporations. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of AsiaFIN and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

AsiaFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with AsiaFIN's operating history, recent history of losses and profits, ability to adequately protect its software innovations, dependence on key executives, ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, other factors described in AsiaFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in AsiaFIN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

Dato' Dr Sean Seah, Executive Director

investor.relations@asiafingroup.com

Media

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

media@asiafingroup.com

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asiafins-insite-my-holdings-and-mena-insite-my-sign-distributorship-ag-1244197