Hosts Combined Social Media Following Tops 2 Million, 19th Show Added to PodcastOne Network in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today the debut of the People Pleasers podcast from comedians, writers, and actors Leah Rudick and Jessica Michelle Singleton. In a multi-year deal, PodcastOne will serve as the exclusive sales and distribution network for the new weekly comedy podcast.

The two acclaimed comedians and viral comedy stars team up for an unfiltered weekly conversation about self-improvement, self-sabotage, and the never-ending quest to get everyone to like them. With their signature blend of sharp observations, outrageous honesty, and unapologetically weird humor, Rudick and Singleton invite listeners into the hilarious realities of trying to care less about what people think.

Each week, the duo tackles everything from woo-woo self-improvement and personal reinvention to blatant self-sabotage and the everyday absurdities of navigating life. Think of it as a conversation with your best (and possibly worst) millennial girlfriends - equal parts relatable, ridiculous, and refreshingly unfiltered. Whether they're dissecting their latest questionable life choices or attempting to become better, more evolved humans (with varying degrees of success), Rudick and Singleton prove that the road to self-acceptance is rarely a straight line - and is almost always funnier with friends.

"When we founded PodcastOne, one of our tentpole goals was to amplify women's voices and we're thrilled to continue that legacy with the launch of People Pleasers. Leah and Jessica are two of the most sought after women in comedy and we feel privileged to provide them the space to create content that audiences and advertisers seek," said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Rudick is a Los Angeles-based actor, writer, and comedian who has amassed nearly two million followers across social media with her viral original characters, including Wealthy Woman, Joannie, and Love Coach. Known for her signature offbeat, 'weird girl' comedy, Rudick was named one of Deadline's Top 20 Comics to Watch in 2026. Her credits include HBO's High Maintenance, IFC's Commuters, and Dropout TV's Crowd Control. Her debut comedy hour, Spiraling, is available on Amazon and Apple TV. She has performed at Moontower, Just for Laughs, SF Sketchfest, and Laughing Skull festivals.

Singleton is a comedian, writer, and actor known for her high-energy performances, fearless honesty, and uniquely irreverent perspective. She broke out in Hulu's Iliza's Locals, the stand-up series from Iliza Shlesinger, and her comedy specials and Don't Tell Comedy performances have garnered millions of views. Her sophomore comedy album, Horny For Death, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Amazon. Singleton has toured internationally alongside some of comedy's biggest names, including Tom Segura, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Bobby Lee, and Hannah Berner. Her screen credits include Showtime's The Comedy Store docuseries, and in 2023 she wrote for The Roast of Whitney Cummings. Her 2025 debut hour special, Hi Y'all!, further showcases her distinctive comedic voice.

Both Leah and Jessica are managed by Nate Dixon at Mosaic.

PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as Karma and Chaos, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Court Junkie, The Prosecutors and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's and PodcastOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne's ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants under its senior secured debentures and potential effects on PodcastOne of LiveOne's non-compliance; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne's ability to repay its indebtedness when due; PodcastOne's obligations under LiveOne's senior secured debentures as a result of PodcastOne having entered into a Subsidiary Guarantee and related Security Agreement with the holders of such debentures, which debentures are secured by all of the assets of LiveOne, PodcastOne and their respective subsidiaries; LiveOne's ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne's and/or LiveOne's ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne's other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2026, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2026, and in PodcastOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :

PodcastOne

Susan Madore

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

SOURCE: PodcastOne

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/podcastone-nasdaq-podc-launches-people-pleasers-podcast-hosted-b-1254669