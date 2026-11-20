

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extreme weather events are posing significant risks to international oil and natural gas shipping, with the potential to damage critical infrastructure, disrupt major trade routes and threaten energy security, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency.



The IEA report examines how extreme weather affects the global maritime transport of oil and natural gas, and how these risks could evolve in the coming decades as international fuel shipping activity increases. In 2024, around 40 percent of global crude oil supply, 30 percent of petroleum products and 15 percent of natural gas supply traveled by water for at least part of their journey to consumers, highlighting the importance of maritime transport to global energy markets.



International shipping activity for oil and natural gas is projected to increase by more than 15 percent by 2035 under the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario, with liquefied natural gas shipping growing particularly strongly. This follows a period of substantial expansion in global maritime fuel trade, with crude oil volumes rising by around 15 percent since 2000 and LNG volumes quadrupling over the same period.



The new analysis finds that ports handling oil and natural gas tankers face a range of extreme weather hazards including tropical cyclones, flooding and extreme heat. Exposure to hazards varies by region. For instance, virtually all tanker-handling ports in Japan, South Korea and China are exposed to a tropical cyclone at least once in 500 years on average while more than 100 ports in Europe face river or coastal flooding. On average, tanker-handling ports experience around 1.5 days of downtime annually due to extreme weather, although major events can interrupt operations for weeks or even months.



The report also highlights vulnerabilities along major maritime trade routes, particularly at strategic choke points where alternative routes are limited. Extreme weather can disrupt shipping through passages such as the Luzon Strait and the Turkish Straits. Such disruptions can force vessels to take longer routes, increasing transport costs, fuel consumption and emissions, or temporarily halt flows where alternatives are unavailable.



Inland waterways face similar challenges. Low water levels caused by drought can restrict navigation and reduce the volume of fuel that vessels can carry. At Kaub on Germany's River Rhine, navigation was economically unviable for around one month per year on average between 2015 and 2026. Under a high-warming climate scenario, this period could nearly double by the end of the century.



Small island economies face particularly acute risks because of their dependence on imported fuels and limited alternative supply routes. The IEA's analysis finds that more than 85% of selected fuel-importing small island economies rely on imported fossil fuels for at least three-quarters of their electricity generation. More than 15% of the islands assessed hold less than 90 days of fuel supplies, with six holding as little as three weeks.



Against this backdrop, the report identifies a range of measures to strengthen the resilience of international fuel shipping, including integrating extreme weather risks into national energy security planning, diversifying energy sources and supply chains, reinforcing port infrastructure and improving early warning systems.



It also calls for stronger international cooperation and information sharing to support coordinated responses to disruptions, particularly along major shipping routes and in vulnerable island economies.



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