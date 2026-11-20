

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday, as European stocks traded lower due to ongoing sell-off in artificial intelligence and chip stocks.



Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector.



Eurozone consumer confidence figures, final U.S. consumer sentiment data and comments from Fed and ECB officials will be in the spotlight as the day progresses.



In the European trading today, the euro fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 174.01 against the yen and a 3-day low of 0.9219 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 173.35 and 0.9263, respectively. If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 171.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the franc.



Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the euro slipped to 1.0957 and 0.8361 from early highs of 1.0990 and 0.8385, respectively. The euro may test support near 1.08 against the greenback and 0.82 against the pound.



The euro slipped to a 2-day low of 1.5695 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.5739. On the downside, 1.55 is seen as the next support level for the euro.



Looking ahead, Canada retail sales for September, manufacturing and wholesale sales reports for October, U.S. University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for November and U.S. Baker Hughes oil rig count data are slated for release in the New York session.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News