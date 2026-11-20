A Palantir AI demonstration, four panels and a look at how Formula One scales production anchored the day

The summit is one of the first activations of Ondas' Global Partner relationship with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, today shared highlights from the Ondas Defense Technology Summit, a small, invitation-only executive session held November 18 in Las Vegas co-hosted by Ondas, Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:PLTR) and Regna AI. Executives and leaders from technology and defense companies, including Ondas, Palantir, Regna AI and Aston Martin Performance Technologies, along with other defense technology and AI innovators and industry experts, spent the day tackling the hardest question in defense today: how to turn AI, autonomy and advanced manufacturing at scale into capability the warfighter can count on.

The focused, executive-level format allowed for candid conversations about AI across defense missions, including sovereign AI. The summit reflects Ondas' strategy of bringing together the software, autonomous platforms and production capability that modern warfare requires.

The day opened with remarks from Ryan Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ondas Sentinel and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Regna AI. Palantir followed with a demonstration and presentation on sovereign AI for mission-critical operations. Four panels covered autonomy in the air and at sea and where unmanned systems go next, investing in defense tech, how industry and the Department of Defense partner to deliver, and defense tech capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. The day closed with Q&A and closing remarks from Hartman.

The summit coincided with Ondas' announcement of its "Speed to Decision" Global Partner relationship with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. Formula One is one of the most technology-driven sports in the world, and the engineering, data and rapid manufacturing developed for the track are increasingly being applied in other industries. Building on that experience, Bob Bell, Business Development Consultant at Aston Martin Performance Technologies, led the session on Manufacturing and Supply Chains for Defense, sharing lessons from the Formula One paddock on scaling production that can translate to the defense industrial base.

"Defense technology is attracting growing demand and investment, and capital is following the companies that can pair AI and autonomy with the ability to manufacture at scale," said Eric Brock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondas Inc. "Convening leaders from technology, defense and capital markets with Palantir and Regna AI reflects how Ondas is positioning itself at the center of that shift, turning innovation into fielded capability and creating long-term value for our stockholders."

"Together, we're helping our defense partners deploy sovereign AI on their own terms, with control over their data and operations," said Elias Davis, Office of the CEO at Palantir Technologies. "Co-hosting the Summit with Ondas and Regna AI reflects our deep and expanding partnership."

"Bringing these leaders into one room let us focus on how AI is changing the mission and what it will take to get capability into the field sooner," said Ryan Hartman. "Across the demo and the panels, the message was consistent: AI and autonomy only matter if operators can trust them, control them and rely on them. That is where industry and government have to keep working side by side."

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets. For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

About Regna AI

Regna AI is building the sovereign AI layer for defense. We put mission intelligence under the customer's command through specialized AI models that governments and defense organizations can own, control, and deploy wherever the mission demands. Learn more at regnaai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Ondas' or Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of the platforms and systems to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; the platforms and systems reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate contracts. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Ondas and/or Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, neither Ondas nor Palantir undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

Jill Vacek

Director of Communications, Ondas Sentinel

jvacek@worldview.space

Media Contact for Palantir

Lisa Gordon

media@palantir.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-palantir-and-regna-ai-host-key-defense-technology-leaders-t-1254593