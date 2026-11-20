Company Is Evaluating Opportunities in Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Hungary with Approximately 10 Industrial Companies and Expects to Select Approximately Five for Joint Applications

Typical Project Could Generate Estimated Average Annual Revenue of Approximately €2-3 Million Over a Potential Operating Period of 10-15 Years

Auction Rules Provide a 25% Bid Bonus for Projects That Include Qualifying Energy Storage

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX) ("BrenX" or the "Company"), a provider of thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions, today announced plans to submit joint applications with multinational industrial companies to the European Commission's 2026 Heat Auction under the EU Innovation Fund (the "Heat Auction"). The Heat Auction has a planned budget of €1 billion to support the replacement of fossil-fuel process heat across the European Economic Area and is expected to open in December 2026 and close in February 2027.

BrenX is currently evaluating opportunities with approximately 10 industrial companies and intends to identify approximately five potential projects for which it may prepare joint applications. The companies under consideration include multinational corporations that are active in the food, chemicals and tire industries, among other sectors. The projects would combine industrial heat electrification with BrenX's bGen thermal energy storage to replace fossil-fuel-based process heat. Potential applications include electrifying steam production at food and beverage facilities, supplying process heat at chemical plants and supporting thermal processes in tire manufacturing.

The initiative represents the next step in BrenX's commercial strategy: working alongside industrial customers to develop projects that combine electrified heat, energy storage and customer-specific energy solutions. Each potential application remains subject to further discussion and agreement with the applicable customer and the satisfaction of auction's eligibility requirements.

Europe's €1 Billion Heat Auction and the Advantage for Energy Storage

The Heat Auction is funded by revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System and was announced as part of the European Union's Clean Industrial Deal. It is the Commission's second auction dedicated to industrial heat. In the first auction, with results announced in May 2026, the Commission selected 65 of the 85 bids submitted and awarded approximately €400 million to projects in 10 European countries. Under the Commission's indicative timetable, results of the 2026 auction are expected in May-June 2027.

The auction is designed to award successful projects a fixed premium for each tonne of CO2 emissions abated, calculated from the project's heat production, over a period of up to five years after operations begin. The Commission names thermal storage among the eligible technologies, and €600 million of the budget is allocated to projects supplying heat between 100°C and 400°C, the range typical of industrial steam. The auction rules also provide a 25% bid bonus in the ranking of bids for projects that deploy qualifying new electricity or thermal storage. Because bGen is a thermal energy storage system, BrenX believes the projects under evaluation may be eligible to benefit from this bid-ranking mechanism, subject to satisfying the applicable eligibility and technical requirements.

Opportunities in Five European Countries and Long-Term Revenue Potential

The opportunities under evaluation are in Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Hungary. Based on current estimates, a typical project could generate average annual revenue of approximately €2-3 million over a potential operating period of 10-15 years. This estimate is indicative and does not represent contracted revenue or a signed agreement. It remains subject to project selection, development, customer agreements and actual operating performance.

Tempo Project Provides a Commercial Reference for European Manufacturers

The planned applications follow encouraging preliminary results from BrenX's bGen thermal energy storage system at Tempo Beverages ("Tempo"), a producer of Pepsi and Heineken beverages in Israel. As previously reported, preliminary operating data during commissioning have indicated lower steam energy costs for Tempo compared with a modeled fossil fuel baseline, as well as steam production above the project's base case. BrenX believes the Tempo project gives European manufacturers a commercial reference for replacing fossil-fuel boilers at a time when high natural gas prices are increasing pressure on industrial energy costs.

"The European Commission has set aside €1 billion to help manufacturers replace fossil-fuel heat, and the auction rules give projects with qualifying energy storage a 25% bid bonus," said Nir Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of BrenX. "Combining electrified heat with thermal storage is what BrenX does, and we believe this program is one of the most significant commercial opportunities in the Company's history. We are evaluating opportunities with approximately 10 industrial companies, including multinational companies in food, chemicals and tires, and we intend to focus our efforts on approximately five potential applications where bGen can support the most compelling projects alongside our customers. We also believe the timing is favorable. The encouraging preliminary results at Tempo can provide industrial customers a commercial reference for bGen, natural gas prices in Europe remain high, and the support available through the auction could improve the economics of each project. We believe successful applications would meaningfully expand our commercial presence in Europe and advance our strategy of building recurring revenue from industrial energy services."

BrenX's bGen thermal energy storage technology is designed to store energy as heat and deliver it as steam or hot water for industrial use. By combining electrification with storage, the Company seeks to help industrial customers buy electricity when prices are favorable while meeting their process-heat needs.

The Heat Auction is a competitive process, and submission of an application does not guarantee selection or funding.

About BrenX Ltd.

BrenX provides thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions. Building on its proprietary bGen thermal energy storage technology, the Company is expanding its strategy to develop, own, operate and optimize energy assets that may combine local generation, electrical and thermal storage, grid connectivity, and intelligent energy management around customer needs. BrenX is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. For more information, visit www.bren-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: its planned applications to the Heat Auction, including the number of applications and the customers with which they may be submitted; the timing, terms and outcome of the Heat Auction; the countries in which opportunities are under evaluation; estimated project revenue and operating periods; the anticipated performance and potential commercial significance of the Tempo project; the potential eligibility of proposed projects for auction incentives, including the 25% bid-ranking bonus; the ability to enter into agreements with prospective industrial customers; the potential economic benefits of auction support; and the Company's commercial expansion in Europe and its ability to generate recurring revenue. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: customer decisions; eligibility and auction requirements; competition from other bidders; funding availability; the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325004