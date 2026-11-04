Estimated Customer Savings of Approximately US$1.0 Million per Year and US$15 Million Over 15 Years Assuming Current Performance Is Sustained

Rosh HaAyin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX), a provider of thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions, today reported preliminary results from its 32 MWh bGen thermal energy storage system at Tempo Beverages ("Tempo") in Israel. Based on recent preliminary operating data, the Company's current comparison indicates that the system is supplying steam to Tempo at approximately 40% lower energy cost than a modeled heavy fuel oil steam baseline. If savings at that level are sustained under comparable operating and energy-pricing conditions, BrenX estimates that Tempo's energy cost savings could reach approximately US$1.0 million per year, or approximately US$15 million over 15 years.

Tempo Beverages: Steam Energy Costs Approximately 40% Below Modeled Heavy Fuel Oil Baseline

For the five operating days using the bGen system from October 25 to 29, 2026, the Company estimates net energy cost savings for Tempo of approximately US$18,200, or an average of approximately US$3,640 per operating day compared to a modeled heavy fuel oil steam baseline.

As announced on October 15, 2026, the bGen system has reached steam production of approximately 85 tons per operating day during commissioning, above the project's base case of approximately 70 tons per operating day. Commissioning remains ongoing at Tempo.

These savings figures are preliminary working estimates based on operating data for the five day period above. They are not certified customer savings, a guarantee of future savings or a contractual commitment, and the underlying cost comparison and longer-term calculation remain subject to validation. The annual figure is based on results from five operating days in October 2026, assumes 280 operating days per year and is net of annual maintenance costs. The 15-year figure applies the annual estimate over 15 years and is undiscounted. These savings would accrue to Tempo, and this release does not provide a forecast of BrenX revenue or profit. Realized savings will depend on factors including steam demand, operating hours, electricity tariffs, fossil fuel prices and system performance over time. U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are converted from New Israeli Shekels at the Bank of Israel representative rate of NIS 3.157 per US$1.00 as of November 3, 2026.

Customer Savings and the Energy Services Opportunity

For Tempo, the potential benefit is lower steam energy costs over time. For BrenX, the preliminary results provide a reference as it pursues additional industrial customers in Israel and Europe, where high natural gas prices are increasing pressure on industrial energy costs. BrenX believes that demonstrating sustained customer savings could support broader adoption of its energy services model and the development of recurring revenue from industrial energy services.

"The preliminary results at Tempo so far show an indication of what bGen can deliver for an industrial customer," said Nir Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of BrenX. "Based on what we are seeing, Tempo's steam energy costs are estimated to be approximately 40% below our modeled fossil fuel baseline, and assuming that performance is sustained, Tempo could save approximately US$1.0 million a year. That is the kind of economics industrial companies look for when they consider replacing fossil fuel boilers, particularly in Europe, where natural gas prices remain high. Our focus is on validating the operating and cost assumptions and demonstrating sustained performance."

About BrenX

BrenX provides thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions. Building on its proprietary bGen thermal energy storage technology, the Company is expanding its strategy to develop, own, operate and optimize energy assets that may combine local generation, electrical and thermal storage, grid connectivity, and intelligent energy management around customer needs. BrenX is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. For more information, visit www.bren-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements; within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding: projected annual and long-term customer savings; the extrapolation of preliminary operating results over future periods; estimated customer savings and statements concerning sustained operating performance; the timing and results of commissioning and commercial operations at Tempo; adoption of the Company's energy services model; and recurring revenue opportunities. The savings estimates depend on assumptions statements regarding projected annual and long-term customer savings, the extrapolation of preliminary operating results over future periods, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results may differ materially. Short operating periods may not be representative of sustained operations. Savings estimates depend on the baseline, calculation boundaries, operating hours, steam demand, energy prices, electricity tariffs and generation mix, efficiency, availability, maintenance and other operating costs, and the assumed period. Other risks include completion, integration, performance and customer acceptance risks; commercial terms and financing availability; competitive, technological, supply-chain and regulatory developments; market acceptance; and political, economic and military instability in Israel and the Middle East.

These statements are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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