CEO Nir Brenmiller to Discuss Planned Joint Applications with Major Industrial Companies, Opportunities Under Evaluation in Five European Countries and the Long-Term Revenue Potential of the Projects

Webinar to Be Held on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time; Investors Are Invited to Submit Questions in Advance

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - BrenX Ltd. (NASDAQ: BRNX) ("BrenX" or the "Company"), a provider of thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Nir Brenmiller will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Mr. Brenmiller will discuss the Company's plans to pursue opportunities under the European Commission's 2026 Heat Auction under the EU Innovation Fund (the "Heat Auction"), which has a planned budget of €1 billion, and will review other recent developments across the Company's business. The European Commission has said it plans to launch the Heat Auction on December 3, 2026, the day after the webinar.

The webinar follows the Company's November 20, 2026 announcement that it plans to submit joint applications with multinational industrial companies to the Heat Auction. BrenX is evaluating opportunities in Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Hungary with approximately 10 industrial companies, including multinational corporations that are active in the food, chemicals and tire industries, and intends to identify approximately five potential projects for which it may prepare joint applications. Based on current estimates, a typical project could generate average annual revenue of approximately €2-3 million over a potential operating period of 10-15 years. This estimate is indicative and does not represent contracted revenue or a signed agreement.

During the webinar, Mr. Brenmiller is expected to explain how the Heat Auction works, including the 25% bid bonus the auction rules provide for projects that deploy qualifying energy storage, and how the Company's bGen thermal energy storage technology may be deployed for the projects under evaluation. He is also expected to review progress at the Company's project at Tempo Beverages, a producer of Pepsi and Heineken beverages in Israel, construction of its bGen system at Wolfson Medical Center, its planned integrated energy resource center in Hungary, which is intended to combine solar generation, battery storage and thermal storage, and its recent settlement agreement with the European Investment Bank. He will also discuss the Company's strategy to develop, own, operate and optimize energy assets that bring power, heat, renewable generation and storage together around the needs of industrial customers, with the goal of generating recurring revenue.

"We believe Europe's €1 billion Heat Auction represents one of the most significant commercial opportunities in the Company's history, and we want our shareholders to hear directly from us about how we are pursuing it," said Nir Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of BrenX. "During the webinar, I will explain how the auction works, describe the opportunities we are evaluating with major industrial companies across five European countries, and update investors on our projects, our balance sheet and our strategy to serve industrial customers with integrated power and heat solutions. We also want to answer the questions that matter most to our investors, so I encourage shareholders to send us their questions in advance."

Mr. Brenmiller will answer questions submitted in advance. Investors are encouraged to send their questions to BRNX@crescendo-ir.com by Tuesday, December 1, 2026. The Company intends to address as many questions as possible during the webinar, subject to time constraints.

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Webinar Link: www.bren-x.com/investors

The webinar will be posted on the investor section of the Company's website at the time above and will remain available there for 30 days. No registration is required.

About BrenX Ltd.

BrenX provides thermal energy storage and integrated industrial energy solutions. Building on its proprietary bGen thermal energy storage technology, the Company is expanding its strategy to develop, own, operate and optimize energy assets that may combine local generation, electrical and thermal storage, grid connectivity, and intelligent energy management around customer needs. BrenX is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. For more information, visit www.bren-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the timing and content of the webinar; the timing and anticipated funding of the Heat Auction; its planned applications to the Heat Auction, including the number of applications and the customers with which they may be submitted; the countries in which opportunities are under evaluation; estimated project revenue and operating periods; the potential eligibility of proposed projects for auction incentives, including the 25% bid-ranking bonus; the potential selection and funding of such projects and the development, financing, construction and operation thereof; the progress of its projects at Tempo Beverages, at Wolfson Medical Center and in Hungary; and the Company's commercial expansion in Europe and its ability to generate recurring revenue. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: customer decisions; eligibility and auction requirements; competition from other bidders; funding availability; the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325809