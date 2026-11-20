At the Rohstoffmesse in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Marco Roque, President & CEO of Cassiar Gold (TSXV: GLDC, OTCQX: CGLCF, FRA: 756), about the company's district-scale gold project in northern British Columbia. Topics: Resource: 2.3 million ounces combined at the Taurus deposit in Cassiar North (410,000 oz Indicated and 1.9 Moz Inferred), open-pit and open for expansion High-grade south: past-producing underground veins at Cassiar South grading 10-20 g/t gold Infrastructure: Highway 37 crosses the property, grid power, two mine permits and a fully owned and permitted mill Drilling & PEA: a 10,000 m program just completed, assays due in the coming months and a PEA for Taurus planned for Q1 Financing: a C$3 million private placement with strong insider participation Community: a recent exploration agreement with the local First Nation CassiarGold GLDC Gold BritishColumbia Taurus MarcoRoque Mining CommodityTV Company overview: Cassiar Gold Corp. - https://cassiargold.com/ ISIN: CA1482391069, WKN: A2QEUG, FRA: 756.F, TSXV: GLDC.V More videos about Cassiar Gold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cassiar-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Edelmetallmesse München Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/