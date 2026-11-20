Three-year follow-up data from the VenoValve pivotal trial shows sustained clinical improvement and continued patient benefit at 36 months compared to baseline, with statistically significant improvements in disease severity, leg pain, symptoms and quality of life

Company also highlights its next-generation, non-surgical enVVe system and remains on track to enroll the first subject in the TAVVE pivotal study by year-end 2026

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, will present three-year data from SAVVE, the U.S. pivotal study of the VenoValve today at the 53rd Annual Vascular and Endovascular Issues, Techniques and Horizons (VEITH) Symposium in New York City. The data, which will be presented by Dr. David Dexter of Sentara Vascular Specialists, shows sustained, statistically significant improvements in the revised Venous Clinical Severity Score (rVCSS), leg pain and quality-of-life measures in patients with severe chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The presentation will also highlight enVVe, the Company's next-generation, non-surgical transcatheter replacement venous valve.

Among the data being presented at VEITH are:

5.8-point average improvement in disease severity, as measured by rVCSS, from baseline to 36 months.

18-point and 19-point average improvements in venous disease-specific quality of life (VEINES-QOL) and symptoms (VEINES-Sym), respectively.

The rVCSS is a clinically validated scoring system used to track the progression or regression of venous diseases, and a 5.8-point improvement represents a real difference in the daily lives of these patients. Improvement was observed as early as three months following implantation and was sustained through 36 months.

"Patients improved significantly after receiving the VenoValve, and this three-year data shows that those benefits have been sustained," said Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical. "Demonstrating the long-term viability of our replacement venous valve technology is critically important as we advance enVVe."

enVVe, the Company's next-generation, non-surgical replacement venous valve, builds on the clinical experience gained with VenoValve. Unlike VenoValve, which requires an open surgical procedure and an overnight hospital stay, enVVe is designed to be implanted in a less invasive procedure performed under light sedation, with patients expected to go home the same day.

enVVe will be evaluated in TAVVE (TrAnscatheter Venous Valve Endoprosthesis), a prospective, multicenter pivotal study that received FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) authorization in April 2026. Part 1 of the TAVVE pivotal study will consist of up to 10 patients who will initially be monitored for safety. Following FDA review, the Company plans to proceed to Part 2 of the TAVVE pivotal study, which will evaluate regurgitant flow volume and rVCSS, along with other secondary endpoints. The Company remains on track to enroll the first patient in TAVVE by year-end 2026.

About the enVVe System

The investigational enVVe System is a transcatheter-delivered replacement venous valve designed to restore one-way blood flow in the deep veins of patients with chronic venous insufficiency. An estimated 3 million people in the U.S. suffer from severe deep venous insufficiency, and it remains one of the largest unmet needs in vascular medicine. As venous valves fail, patients often experience chronic pain, swelling, skin changes, recurrent venous leg ulcers and declining quality of life.

Despite the significant burden of deep venous insufficiency, treatment options remain limited and are primarily focused on managing symptoms through compression therapy and wound care rather than addressing the underlying cause: dysfunctional venous valves. The enVVe System is being developed to address this critical treatment gap by helping restore proper directional blood flow to the deep venous system.

About the SAVVE Study

The SAVVE (Surgical Anti-reflux Venous Valve Endoprosthesis) study is a prospective, single-arm, multicenter U.S. pivotal clinical study evaluating VenoValve in 75 patients with severe chronic venous insufficiency due to deep venous reflux across 21 U.S. clinical centers. The study includes patients with CEAP clinical classifications C4b through C6 and evaluates changes in disease severity, pain, quality of life, symptoms, venous ulcer area and device patency, with follow-up extending to five years.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/envveno-medical-presents-three-year-surgical-venous-valve-replacement-data-showing-su-1254610