Establishes a Salty Snack Business Owned 50/50 between Intersnack Group and The Rice and affiliated entities of the Rice and Lissette Family

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) ("UBI" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, and Intersnack Group GmbH Co. KG ("Intersnack Group" or "Intersnack"), a leading, multinational savory snack manufacturer, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Intersnack Group acquired all outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of UBI for $14.25 per share, a premium of approximately 91% to the unaffected closing price on July 20, 2026. The closing of the transaction follows approval by UBI stockholders at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 13, 2026. UBI's Class A Common Stock has ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be officially delisted. Following the closing of the transaction, the Utz business will be held by Utz Brands Holdings, LLC ("Utz Brands Holdings").

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Utz Brands and Intersnack Group announce completion of the transaction to take Utz private.

This partnership between Intersnack Group and entities affiliated with Utz's founding family marks a pivotal moment for Utz, maintaining Utz's century-long history of family ownership while establishing Intersnack Group's presence in the large and attractive U.S. snacking market. With Intersnack Group's expertise in innovation and operations, Utz will be positioned to forge even stronger consumer relationships and support continued investment in its brands. Utz is well positioned to build on its strong foundation and deep U.S. market knowledge to accelerate long-term growth and create meaningful benefits for all of its stakeholders.

"Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter for Utz," said Dylan Lissette, Executive Chairman of Utz Brands Holdings. "With affiliated entities of the Rice and Lissette Family and Intersnack Group as long-term owners, Utz has a committed ownership structure focused on preserving what makes the Company special while supporting its continued evolution. Intersnack's experience and capabilities add meaningful depth and agility to our organization and will support our efforts to enhance our brands, improve our operations and pursue opportunities for sustainable growth. We are grateful to our associates, customers, suppliers and communities whose contributions have shaped Utz's success."

"The completion of our partnership with the Rice and Lissette family represents an important milestone for Intersnack," said Johan van Winkel, Executive Chairman of Intersnack Group. "We share a long-term perspective and a strong belief in the potential of Utz's brands and people. By bringing our complementary strengths together, we can support Utz's next phase of growth while creating new opportunities for both partners."

Advisors

Special Committee and Company:

Citi was lead financial advisor, serving as exclusive financial advisor to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Utz, and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to the Special Committee. RBC Capital Markets served as a financial advisor to Utz.

The Rice and Lissette Family:

Sageworth served as financial advisor to the Rice and Lissette Family, and Cozen O'Connor served as legal counsel to the Rice and Lissette Family.

Intersnack Group:

BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Intersnack Group and provided committed debt financing in support of the transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Intersnack Group.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz, On The Border Chips Dips, Zapp's, and Boulder Canyon, among others. After over a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FORSNAX.

About Intersnack Group

With nearly 60 years' experience, Intersnack Group is one of the leading snack manufacturers in Europe and Oceania. The Group has grown continuously in recent years, both organically and through acquisition, becoming a market leader in savoury snacks. It operates 44 production sites across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, employs around 14,500 people and generated sales of approximately €4.5 billion/$5.0 billion in 2025.

Intersnack is passionate about enriching lives with great tasting snacks. Its portfolio spans potato chips, nuts, baked snacks and specialties and includes many well-loved local and international brands such as funny-frisch, Chio, POM-BÄR, Estrella, Hula Hoops, Tyrrell's, Vico, Griffin's and Whole Earth.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact

Utz Brands, Inc.

Trevor Martin

tmartin@utzsnacks.com



Media Contacts

Jed Repko Richard M. Goldman Colin McCabe

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

UtzMedia@joelefrank.com



Utz Brands, Inc.

Colleen Farley

cfarley@utzsnacks.com