EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings' Expanse Studios Selects Internet Vikings for New Jersey Hosting



20.11.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In-state Hosting Selected for the Studio's Planned Entry Into New Jersey, Its First Regulated U.S. State, Subject to Regulatory Approval LAS VEGAS, NV - November 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian Holdings" or the "Company"), a sports betting and gaming group, today announced that its subsidiary and B2B game development division Expanse Studios ("Expanse") has selected Internet Vikings, a hosting provider for the North American and European iGaming and online sports betting industry, to host its game servers in New Jersey. Expanse plans to enter New Jersey, its first regulated U.S. state, subject to regulatory approval. Expanse will use Internet Vikings' licensed in-state hosting in New Jersey, which is built for regulated iGaming and online sports betting markets. Internet Vikings, founded in 2008, provides licensed in-state hosting in 24 U.S. states and serves iGaming and sportsbook companies across the United States, Europe and Canada. "We plan to enter New Jersey, our first regulated U.S. state, subject to regulatory approval, and we need our game servers inside the state," said Damjan Stamenkovic, Chief Executive Officer of Expanse Studios. "Internet Vikings already hosts other game providers in regulated U.S. states, so we chose a partner that knows the requirements." New Jersey would be Expanse's first market in the United States. Expanse also supplies games to Meridian Holdings' own casino operations, and each new regulated market where its games are certified adds operators that can offer them. This supports Meridian Holdings' strategy of growing B2B revenue alongside its B2C operations. About Expanse Studios Expanse Studios, part of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies and card games. The studio distributes more than 100 proprietary titles to operators across Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching more than 1,800 online casino brands worldwide. It holds content certifications across 14 regulated markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa. Learn more at expanse.studio. About Meridian Holdings Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) is a sports betting and gaming group headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company operates online and retail sports betting and casino gaming in 19 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and Central and South America. Its betting and casino brands include Meridianbet, founded in Serbia in 2001 and active in 18 jurisdictions, and MexPlay in Mexico. RKings runs pay-to-enter prize competitions in the United Kingdom, and Classics for a Cause runs trade promotions in Australia. The Company's B2B businesses include Expanse Studios, which develops and licenses casino games, and GMAG, which resells third-party gaming content, mainly in Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as modified by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding Expanse's planned entry into New Jersey, the timing and outcome of the pending regulatory approval in New Jersey, and the hosting arrangement with Internet Vikings and its anticipated benefits are forward-looking. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the timing and outcome of pending regulatory approvals, technical readiness, regulatory conditions in individual markets, and competitive dynamics, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Additional information on risk factors appears in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Contacts

Investors & Press: ir@meridian-holdings.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc





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