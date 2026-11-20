Total revenues decreased by 22.2 % year - over - year to RMB 243.0 million ( US$ 36.2 million ) [1] .

. Net income was RMB 49.3 million (US$ 7. 3 million) [1] compared to RMB 5 9.0 million for the third quarter of 202 5 .

Core net income [ 3 ] was RMB55.4 million (US$8.3 million) [1] , compared to RMB78.6 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 29.1% year-over-year to RMB186.5 million (US$27.8 million)[1].

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Third Quarter of 2026 Operational Highlights

Hotels

A total of 4,651 hotels with 333,590 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2026.

The Company opened 59 hotels in the third quarter of 2026 and had a pipeline of 1,313 hotels contracted for or under development as of September 30, 2026.

The average daily room rate was RMB165, a decrease of 5.0% from RMB173 in the third quarter of 2025.

The occupancy rate was 68.1%, decreased from 71.3% in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB112, a 9.3% year-over-year decrease.

Restaurants

A total of 203 restaurants were in operation as of September 30, 2026.

The AC (average check) was RMB37, a 1.6% year-over-year decrease.

The ADT (average daily tickets) was 62, decreased from 100 in the third quarter of 2025.

The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB2,280, a decrease of 38.6% from RMB3,714 in the third quarter of 2025.



[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of 6.7045 on September 30, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20261005/. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate or at any other rate.

[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, other general expenses, and other expense, net, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.

[3] Core net income (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, bad debt, income tax expenses related to dividend distribution, and other general expenses but excludes subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

[4] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.



Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 115,597,165 26,516,648 (34,568) 142,079,245 Franchised-and-managed revenues 147,260,903 1,848,818 - 149,109,721 Wholesales and others 311,832 21,018,623 (219,986) 21,110,469 Total revenues 263,169,900 49,384,089 (254,554) 312,299,435



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 84,649,749 16,192,946 (21,978) 100,820,717 15,037,768 Franchised-and-managed revenues 126,973,982 1,197,813 - 128,171,795 19,117,279 Wholesales and others 622,996 13,398,366 - 14,021,362 2,091,336 Total revenues 212,246,727 30,789,125 (21,978) 243,013,874 36,246,383



Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Revenues







Leased-and-operated revenues 309,762,884 85,575,101 (241,982) 395,096,003 Franchised-and-managed revenues 408,614,426 5,025,292 - 413,639,718 Wholesales and others 1,790,129 56,530,382 (663,792) 57,656,719 Total revenues 720,167,439 147,130,775 (905,774) 866,392,440



Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Revenues









Leased-and-operated revenues 236,801,437 54,461,223 (21,978) 291,240,682 43,439,583 Franchised-and-managed revenues 366,594,463 3,636,447 - 370,230,910 55,221,256 Wholesales and others 2,131,079 42,295,497 (39,176) 44,387,400 6,620,539 Total revenues 605,526,979 100,393,167 (61,154) 705,858,992 105,281,378

Total revenues were RMB243.0 million (US$36.2 million)[1], a 22.2% year-over-year decrease.

Hotel revenues were RMB212.2 million (US$31.7 million)[1], a 19.3% year-over-year decrease due to a 9.3% year-over-year decrease in RevPAR and a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2025 due to lease expiration and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.

Restaurant revenues were RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million)[1], a 37.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a 38.6% decrease in ADS and a net closure of 3 L&O stores since the third quarter of 2025 due to strategic reviews, offset by revenues from new F&M store openings.

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB705.9 million (US$105.3 million)[1], an 18.5% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB100.8 million (US$15.0 million)[1], a 29.0% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB84.6 million (US$12.6 million)[1], a 26.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 12.9% year-over-year decrease in the third quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2025, and the reduction in sublease revenues resulting from the closure of L&O hotels.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB16.2 million (US$2.4 million)[1], a 38.9% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a net closure of 3 L&O stores and the year-over-year decrease of 16.2% in L&O stores' ADS.

Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB291.2 million (US$43.4 million)[1], a 26.3% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB128.2 million (US$19.1 million)[1], a 14.0% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB127.0 million (US$18.9 million)[1], a 13.8% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to a 9.1% decrease in F&M hotels' RevPAR, an exemption of management fees for hotels facing business difficulties, and a decline of RMB4.5 million in membership revenues. Franchise fee revenue for 2026 reflects, in each quarter, reductions arising from fee waivers granted to franchisees. In 2025, the corresponding reductions were originally recognized in aggregate in the fourth quarter. To present the 2025 interim information on a basis consistent with 2026 and to enhance quarter-to-quarter comparability, the comparative quarterly figures for 2025 have been reclassified to allocate these reductions to the quarters in which the waivers were granted. The reallocation affects only the intra-year timing of recognition and has no impact on full-year 2025 revenue, net income, or any previously reported annual results. The decrease in membership revenues was partially due to the amortization cycle started from the pandemic period three years ago, in which the sales of membership cards were historically under-performed.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million)[1], a 35.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a decrease of 38.2% in the ADS of F&M stores and an exemption of management fees.

Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB370.2 million (US$55.2 million)[1], a 10.5% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB14.0 million (US$2.1 million)[1], a 33.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.

Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB44.4 million (US$6.6 million)[1], a 23.0% year-over-year decrease.

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs 146,346,845 43,015,455 (254,554) 189,107,746 Selling and marketing expenses 11,314,232 2,133,816 - 13,448,048 General and administrative expenses 20,001,374 2,180,546 - 22,181,920 Other operating expenses 5,652,433 1,158,623 - 6,811,056 Other general expenses 19,483,576 - - 19,483,576 Total operating costs and expenses 202,798,460 48,488,440 (254,554) 251,032,346



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and expenses









Operating costs 124,506,853 26,105,217 (21,978) 150,590,092 22,461,047 Selling and marketing expenses 10,548,590 2,306,059 - 12,854,649 1,917,317 General and administrative expenses 19,800,864 4,041,300 - 23,842,164 3,556,143 Other operating expenses 3,858,471 26,458 - 3,884,929 579,451 Other general expenses 10,548,864 - - 10,548,864 1,573,401 Total operating costs and expenses 169,263,642 32,479,034 (21,978) 201,720,698 30,087,359



Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2025

RMB RMB RMB RMB

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Operating costs and expenses







Operating costs 429,606,985 127,143,822 (905,774) 555,845,033 Selling and marketing expenses 34,279,177 6,698,306 - 40,977,483 General and administrative expenses 93,293,494 12,655,909 - 105,949,403 Other operating expenses 9,942,672 1,600,920 - 11,543,592 Other general expenses 31,094,887 - - 31,094,887 Total operating costs and expenses 598,217,215 148,098,957 (905,774) 745,410,398



Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$

Hotel Restaurant Elimination Total Total Operating costs and expenses









Operating costs 370,095,885 85,888,571 (61,154) 455,923,302 68,002,581 Selling and marketing expenses 28,658,429 5,817,693 - 34,476,122 5,142,236 General and administrative expenses 68,969,978 9,996,047 - 78,966,025 11,778,063 Other operating expenses 7,213,006 68,895 - 7,281,901 1,086,121 Other general expenses 20,267,433 - - 20,267,433 3,022,960 Total operating costs and expenses 495,204,731 101,771,206 (61,154) 596,914,783 89,031,961

Operating costs were RMB150.6 million (US$22.5 million)[1], a 20.4% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB124.5 million (US$18.6 million)[1], a 14.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower staff related costs, lower depreciation and amortization, and lower rental costs caused by the net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2025. For comparability, the year-over-year change is presented on a basis that applies the same treatment of straight-line amortization of lease expense to the corresponding period of 2025; it affects only the intra-year allocation within 2025 and has no impact on full-year 2025 operating costs, net income or any previously reported annual results.

Operating costs of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB26.1 million (US$3.9 million)[1], a 39.3% year-over-year decrease, due to the closure of L&O stores.

For the first nine months of 2026, operating costs were RMB455.9 million (US$68.0 million)[1], an 18.0% decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB12.9 million (US$1.9 million)[1], a 4.4% year-over-year decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 6.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower advertising and commission expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million)[1], an 8.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to higher commission expenses.

For the first nine months of 2026, selling and marketing expenses were RMB34.5 million (US$5.1 million)[1], a 15.9% decrease.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB23.8 million (US$3.6 million)[1], a 7.5% year-over-year increase.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB19.8 million (US$3.0 million)[1], a 1.0% year-over-year decrease.

The decrease was mainly due to lower G&A staff related expenses and office expenses. However, two major factors increased G&A expenses this quarter: first, higher professional fees, and second, expenses attributable to our market entry into Malaysia during the period, which had no comparable in the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, excluding these two factors, G&A for the third quarter decreased 24.5% year over year.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million)[1], an 85.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the one-time compensation paid to laid-off employees due to store closures.

General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB79.0 million (US$11.8 million)[1], a 25.5% year-over-year decrease.

Other operating expenses were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million)[1].

Other operating expenses for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB7.3 million (US$1.1 million)[1], decreased from RMB11.5 million one year ago.

Other general expenses were RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million)[1], mainly attributable to provisions for franchisee loans.

Other general expenses for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB20.3 million (US$3.0 million)[1], a decrease from RMB31.1 million one year ago.

Gross profit was RMB92.4 million (US$13.8 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 25.0%. Gross margin was 38.0%, compared to 39.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB87.7 million (US$13.1 million)[1], a 24.9% year-over-year decrease. Gross margin of the hotel business was 41.3%, compared to 44.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million)[1], a 26.5% year-over-year decrease. Gross margin of the restaurant business was 15.2%, compared to 12.9% a year ago.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB52.8 million (US$7.9 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB68.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, with a margin of 21.7%.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB54.4 million (US$8.1 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB67.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, with a margin of 25.6%. On a comparable basis, excluding the factors mentioned above regarding G&A expenses, as well as revenues and costs attributable to our market entry into Malaysia, income from operations for the third quarter would be RMB57.4 million, a 15.3% year-over-year decrease.

Loss from operations of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, with an operating loss margin of 5.2%. The loss was primarily due to the decline in revenues and one-time compensation for laid-off employees of closed stores.

Income from operations for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB129.7 million (US$19.3 million)[1] compared to income from operations of RMB139.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, with a margin of 18.4%, increased from 16.1% for the first nine months of 2025.

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB49.3 million (US$7.3 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB59.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net margin was 20.3%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB50.9 million (US$7.6 million)[1], including gains from investment in equity securities of RMB28.5 million and foreign exchange losses of RMB17.8 million, compared to a net income of RMB58.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net margin was 24.0%. On a comparable basis, excluding the factors mentioned above regarding G&A expenses, as well as revenues and costs attributable to our market entry into Malaysia, net income for the third quarter would be RMB53.9 million, a 7.2% year-over-year decrease.

Net loss of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB1.7 million (US$0.3 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net loss margin was 5.5%.

Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB84.5 million (US$12.6 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB236.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, and net margin was 12.0%. Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was contributed by the one-time divestment of our ownership in Argyle and fair value fluctuation in securities. Excluding these factors, net income for the first nine months of 2026 decreased 9.4% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB81.2 million (US$12.1 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 28.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] as a percentage of total revenues, was 33.4%, compared to 36.4% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB203.2 million (US$30.3 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 16.2%.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB55.4 million (US$8.3 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 29.5%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP)[3] as a percentage of total revenues, was 22.8%, compared to 25.2% one year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB133.2 million (US$19.9 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 18.6%.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4], (basic and diluted) were RMB0.49 (US$0.07)[1], decreased from RMB0.59 one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4], (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB0.85 (US$0.13)[1], decreased from RMB2.37 one year ago.

Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.55 (US$0.08)[1], decreased from RMB0.78 a year ago.

Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.32 (US$0.20)[1] for the first nine months of 2026, a decrease from RMB1.62 a year ago.

Cash Flow. Operating cash inflow in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB186.5 million (US$27.8 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. The amount increased by RMB42.0 million compared with the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a net decline in other receivable from franchisees and a net increase in accounts payable to franchisees. Investing cash outflow was RMB1,337.1 million (US$199.4 million)[1], primarily due to the purchase of the Yangpu Riverside property in Shanghai described under "Recent Developments." Financing cash inflow was RMB953.5 million (US$142.2 million)[1], mainly due to bank borrowings to fund that purchase.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,794.3 million (US$267.6 million)[1], compared to RMB2,000.3 million as of June 30, 2026. The decrease was mainly due to the purchase of strategic assets along the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District, partially offset by cash from operating activities.

Guidance

Based on our performance in the first nine months, we maintain our previous revenue guidance for the hotel business, that we expect revenue to decrease by 10% to 15% year-over-year for the year of 2026. The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its operations and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.

Recent Developments

Acquisition of Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Property

In late August 2026, the Company took possession of a riverfront property in Yangpu District, Shanghai, which it acquired through a competitive bidding process for total consideration of approximately RMB1.31 billion. The acquisition was funded primarily by long-term bank borrowings of approximately RMB917.0 million, on terms the Company considers favorable, with the balance already paid from cash on hand. As of September 30, 2026, the Company held RMB1,794.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits.

The property has a total floor area of approximately 50,000 square meters and fronts the Huangpu River in the Yangpu Riverside area, one of Shanghai's main technology corridors and home to the regional headquarters of a number of leading internet platform and artificial intelligence companies. Riverfront properties of this scale in the area rarely come to market, and comparable space is generally unavailable for lease or available only at high rents.

The Company plans to convert the property into an upscale flagship hotel of approximately 360 rooms, together with a lifestyle and commercial center of approximately 20,000 square meters that will serve hotel guests and the surrounding business community. Conversion work is under way, and the Company targets opening by the end of 2027.

The Company believes the acquisition price is well below the property's replacement cost and expects the project to generate attractive returns on its investment. The Company also expects the property to:

serve as a showcase for its upscale hotel brand to franchisees and partners;

house part of its corporate offices; and

provide a venue for franchisee conferences and events, which the Company expects will reduce certain selling and marketing costs over time.

The Company remains committed to its franchise-led, asset-light model. This acquisition is a selective investment in a flagship asset intended to support the growth of its upscale franchise business, and it does not affect the share repurchase program described below.

Acquisition of Kuala Lumpur Property

In July 2026, the Company took possession of a hotel property located opposite the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which it agreed to acquire in 2025. The property will serve as the Company's flagship in Malaysia and as a base for expanding its hotel network across Southeast Asia.

Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to US$5 million of its Class A ordinary shares over a two-year period, effective from the date of approval. Repurchases may be conducted through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or other legally permitted methods, at the Company's discretion, subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws and regulations, and the trading price of the Company's ADSs.

As of November 18, 2026, the Company had repurchased 62,922 of its ADSs for an aggregate repurchase price of US$61,396.74. The Company plans to continue its ADS repurchases under the program (which has unutilized capacity of approximately US$4.94 million), subject to market conditions, applicable law (including Rule 10b-18) and the Company's insider trading policy. The program may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time at the Board's discretion without prior notice.

Continued Listing Notice from NYSE

The Company received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), dated November 4, 2026, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with applicable price criteria in the NYSE's continued listing standards because, as of November 3, 2026, the average closing price of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") was less than US$1.00 per ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, the Company has six months (the "Cure Period") following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. The Company can regain compliance at any time during the Cure Period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the Cure Period the Company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the Cure Period, both a US$1.00 per ADS closing share price on the last trading day of the Cure Period and a US$1.00 per ADS average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the Cure Period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company notified the NYSE on November 17, 2026 of its intent to cure the deficiency.

The Company is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

During the Cure Period, the Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards and other rights of the NYSE to delist the ADSs. To the Company's knowledge, the Company is currently in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. The NYSE notice does not affect the Company's business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of September 30, 2026, GreenTree had a total number of 4,651 hotels and 203 restaurants. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2025 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2025, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, and efficient system, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: GreenTree's ability to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards; the development, cost and timing of the Company's property projects; GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release is current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31 September 30 September 30

2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,652,179,474 1,483,370,519 221,249,984 Restricted cash 7,389,650 6,522,970 972,924 Short-term investments - 285,570,000 42,593,780 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 81,335,494 63,786,668 9,514,008 Amounts due from related parties 18,843,062 18,493,317 2,758,344 Inventories 4,922,160 5,849,683 872,501 Other current assets 92,557,400 127,266,608 18,982,267 Loans receivable, net 38,798,333 35,366,165 5,274,989 Total current assets 1,896,025,573 2,026,225,930 302,218,797







Non-current assets:





Amounts due from a related party 110,000,000 110,000,000 16,406,891 Restricted cash 18,869,900 18,871,200 2,814,707 Long-term time deposits 285,570,000 - - Loans receivable, net 12,034,825 11,096,127 1,655,027 Property and equipment, net 559,918,957 1,949,458,716 290,768,695 Intangible assets, net 56,403,818 54,046,645 8,061,249 Goodwill 25,721,262 25,650,746 3,825,900 Long-term investments 156,929,090 174,984,728 26,099,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,130,088,595 1,011,095,592 150,808,501 Other assets 297,560,050 118,326,960 17,648,887 Deferred tax assets 237,098,634 209,424,269 31,236,374 TOTAL ASSETS 4,786,220,704 5,709,180,913 851,544,622







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Long-term bank loans, current portion 56,800,000 274,340,000 40,918,786 Accounts payable 44,687,183 47,262,233 7,049,330 Advance from customers 21,946,599 21,864,150 3,261,116 Amounts due to related parties 17,518,102 17,206,123 2,566,354 Salary and welfare payable 73,657,641 74,497,282 11,111,534 Deferred revenue 169,139,889 163,298,133 24,356,497 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 539,836,968 571,740,743 85,277,164 Income tax payable 72,129,824 39,269,379 5,857,167 Operating lease liabilities, current 184,665,265 93,047,505 13,878,366 Total current liabilities 1,180,381,471 1,302,525,548 194,276,314







Long-term bank loans 199,400,000 980,875,000 146,300,992 Deferred revenue 134,414,010 108,731,877 16,217,746 Other long-term liabilities 117,513,512 90,957,803 13,566,680 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,032,472,822 1,023,755,910 152,696,832 Deferred tax liabilities 55,941,338 32,126,993 4,791,855 Unrecognized tax benefits 457,930,743 468,052,705 69,811,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,178,053,896 4,007,025,836 597,662,143







Shareholders' equity:





Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070 222,587,070 33,199,652 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210 115,534,210 17,232,338 Treasury Stock (48,054,863) (48,054,863) (7,167,554) Additional paid-in capital 1,566,949,877 1,566,949,877 233,716,142 Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) (291,545,545) (205,746,159) (30,687,771) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,093,099 19,536,666 2,913,963 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'

equity 1,576,563,848 1,670,806,801 249,206,770







Non-controlling interests 31,602,960 31,348,276 4,675,709 Total shareholders' equity 1,608,166,808 1,702,155,077 253,882,479







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,786,220,704 5,709,180,913 851,544,622

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated revenues 142,079,245 100,820,717 15,037,768 395,096,003 291,240,682 43,439,583 Franchised-and-managed revenues 149,109,721 128,171,795 19,117,279 413,639,718 370,230,910 55,221,256 Wholesales and others 21,110,469 14,021,362 2,091,336 57,656,719 44,387,400 6,620,539 Total revenues 312,299,435 243,013,874 36,246,383 866,392,440 705,858,992 105,281,378













Operating costs and expenses











Operating costs (189,107,746) (150,590,093) (22,461,047) (555,845,033) (455,923,302) (68,002,581) Selling and marketing expenses (13,448,048) (12,854,649) (1,917,317) (40,977,483) (34,476,122) (5,142,236) General and administrative expenses (22,181,920) (23,842,164) (3,556,143) (105,949,403) (78,966,025) (11,778,063) Other operating expenses (6,811,056) (3,884,929) (579,451) (11,543,592) (7,281,901) (1,086,121) Other general expenses (19,483,576) (10,548,863) (1,573,401) (31,094,887) (20,267,433) (3,022,960) Total operating costs and expenses (251,032,346) (201,720,698) (30,087,359) (745,410,398) (596,914,783) (89,031,961)













Other operating income 7,498,609 11,525,989 1,719,142 18,260,956 20,785,281 3,100,197 Income from operations 68,765,698 52,819,165 7,878,166 139,242,998 129,729,490 19,349,614













Interest income and other, net 9,850,340 7,555,494 1,126,929 28,413,766 24,649,158 3,676,510 Interest expense (1,730,823) (5,522,179) (823,653) (5,548,738) (9,200,381) (1,372,270) Gains from investment in equity

securities 4,643,770 28,547,077 4,257,898 29,444,565 28,547,077 4,257,898 Other (losses)/ income, net (6,293,033) (18,894,222) (2,818,140) 91,036,418 (52,221,696) (7,789,052) Income before income taxes 75,235,952 64,505,335 9,621,200 282,589,009 121,503,648 18,122,700













Income tax expense (18,950,376) (14,700,320) (2,192,605) (49,134,106) (34,231,319) (5,105,722) Income before share of gains in equity

investees 56,285,576 49,805,015 7,428,595 233,454,903 87,272,329 13,016,978













Share of income/(losses) in equity investees, net of tax 2,741,144 (549,594) (81,974) 3,345,017 (2,727,624) (406,835) Net income 59,026,720 49,255,421 7,346,621 236,799,920 84,544,705 12,610,143













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 480,612 245,665 36,642 3,175,820 1,254,684 187,141 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 59,507,332 49,501,086 7,383,263 239,975,740 85,799,389 12,797,284













Net earnings per share











Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.59 0.49 0.07 2.37 0.85 0.13 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.59 0.49 0.07 2.37 0.85 0.13













Net earnings per ADS [ 4 ]











Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.59 0.49 0.07 2.37 0.85 0.13 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.59 0.49 0.07 2.37 0.85 0.13













Weighted average shares outstanding











Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 66,134,836 66,134,416 66,134,416 66,467,723 66,134,416 66,134,416 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909 34,762,909













Other comprehensive income, net of tax











Foreign currency translation adjustments (12,270,580) (3,550,381) (529,552) (2,607,177) 8,443,567 1,259,388













Comprehensive income, net of tax 46,756,140 45,705,040 6,817,069 234,192,743 92,988,272 13,869,531













Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 480,612 245,665 36,642 3,175,820 1,254,684 187,141 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 47,236,752 45,950,705 6,853,711 237,368,563 94,242,956 14,056,672

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated revenues 115,597,165 84,649,749 12,625,811 309,762,884 236,801,437 35,319,776 Franchised-and-managed revenues 147,260,903 126,973,982 18,938,621 408,614,426 366,594,463 54,678,867 Others 311,832 622,996 92,922 1,790,129 2,131,079 317,858 Total revenues 263,169,900 212,246,727 31,657,354 720,167,439 605,526,979 90,316,501













Operating costs and expenses











Hotel operating costs (146,346,845) (124,506,854) (18,570,639) (429,606,985) (370,095,885) (55,201,116) Selling and marketing expenses (11,314,232) (10,548,590) (1,573,361) (34,279,177) (28,658,429) (4,274,507) General and administrative expenses (20,001,374) (19,800,864) (2,953,368) (93,293,494) (68,969,978) (10,287,117) Other operating expenses (5,652,433) (3,858,471) (575,505) (9,942,672) (7,213,006) (1,075,845) Other general expenses (19,483,576) (10,548,863) (1,573,401) (31,094,887) (20,267,433) (3,022,960) Total operating costs and expenses (202,798,460) (169,263,642) (25,246,274) (598,217,215) (495,204,731) (73,861,545)













Other operating income 7,458,115 11,438,921 1,706,156 17,849,784 19,306,535 2,879,638 Income from operations 67,829,555 54,422,006 8,117,236 139,800,008 129,628,783 19,334,594













Interest income and other, net 9,815,879 7,550,536 1,126,189 28,318,804 24,635,595 3,674,487 Interest expense (1,706,980) (5,522,179) (823,653) (5,476,179) (9,200,381) (1,372,270) Gains from investment in equity

securities 4,643,770 28,547,077 4,257,898 29,444,565 28,547,077 4,257,898 Other (losses)/income, net (6,292,964) (18,857,951) (2,812,730) 91,059,849 (52,092,675) (7,769,808) Income before income taxes 74,289,260 66,139,489 9,864,940 283,147,047 121,518,400 18,124,901













Income tax expense (18,884,574) (14,653,120) (2,185,565) (48,735,389) (33,755,321) (5,034,726) Income before share of gains in

equity investees 55,404,686 51,486,369 7,679,375 234,411,658 87,763,079 13,090,175













Share of income/(losses) in equity investees, net of tax 2,741,144 (549,594) (81,974) 3,345,017 (2,727,624) (406,835) Net income 58,145,831 50,936,775 7,597,401 237,756,675 85,035,454 12,683,340

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues











Leased-and-operated revenues 26,516,648 16,192,946 2,415,235 85,575,101 54,461,223 8,123,085 Franchised-and-managed revenues 1,848,818 1,197,813 178,658 5,025,292 3,636,447 542,389 Wholesales and others 21,018,623 13,398,366 1,998,414 56,530,382 42,295,497 6,308,524 Total revenues 49,384,089 30,789,125 4,592,307 147,130,775 100,393,167 14,973,998













Operating costs and expenses











Restaurant operating costs (43,015,455) (26,105,217) (3,893,686) (127,143,822) (85,888,571) (12,810,586) Selling and marketing expenses (2,133,816) (2,306,059) (343,957) (6,698,306) (5,817,693) (867,730) General and administrative expenses (2,180,546) (4,041,300) (602,774) (12,655,909) (9,996,047) (1,490,946) Other operating expenses (1,158,623) (26,458) (3,946) (1,600,920) (68,895) (10,276) Total operating costs and expenses (48,488,440) (32,479,034) (4,844,363) (148,098,957) (101,771,206) (15,179,538)













Other operating income 40,493 87,068 12,987 411,172 1,478,746 220,561 Income/(losses) from operations 936,142 (1,602,841) (239,069) (557,010) 100,707 15,021













Interest income and other, net 34,461 4,958 740 94,962 13,563 2,023 Interest expense (23,843) - - (72,559) - - Other losses, net (69) (36,271) (5,411) (23,431) (129,021) (19,244) Income/(losses) before income taxes 946,691 (1,634,154) (243,740) (558,038) (14,751) (2,200)













Income tax expense (65,802) (47,200) (7,040) (398,717) (475,998) (70,997) Income/(losses) before share of gains in

equity investees 880,889 (1,681,354) (250,780) (956,755) (490,749) (73,197)













Share of income/(losses) in equity investees, net of tax - - - - - - Net income/(losses) 880,889 (1,681,354) (250,780) (956,755) (490,749) (73,197)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$













Operating activities:











Net income 59,026,720 49,255,421 7,346,621 236,799,920 84,544,705 12,610,143

- - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 26,099,091 25,445,322 3,795,260 78,795,298 66,744,043 9,955,111 Share of losses in equity method investments 603,873 - - - - - Gains from disposal of long-term investments - - - (114,042,806) - - Others non-cash (income)/expense (3,345,017) 627,925 93,657 (3,345,017) 2,758,524 411,444 Noncash lease expense 60,999,606 46,250,598 6,898,441 180,173,228 148,703,842 22,179,706 Losses/(Gains) from disposal of a subsidiary 775,483 (5,467,260) (815,461) 775,483 (874,744) (130,471) Bad debt expense 19,733,285 11,617,497 1,732,791 45,225,022 28,376,678 4,232,482 Losses on disposal of property and equipment 276,296 33,040 4,928 467,060 24,119 3,597 Losses and impairment (gains) on equity securities held (4,643,770) - - (29,444,565) - - (Gains)/losses from Equity securities without readily determinable fair values - (28,547,060) (4,257,895) - (28,547,060) (4,257,895) Gains on disposal of right-of-use assets - (8,228,510) (1,227,312) - (9,679,960) (1,443,800) Foreign exchange loss 4,237,778 6,377,487 951,225 10,127,472 33,666,280 5,021,445 Accounts receivable (2,839,074) 3,131,764 467,114 (4,078,085) 9,439,581 1,407,947 Inventories 494,549 (709,149) (105,772) 106,931 (927,523) (138,343) Amounts due from related parties 139,368 (290,422) (43,317) 572,990 (701,895) (104,690) Other current assets 33,546,181 14,986,954 2,235,357 8,866,126 6,111,560 911,561 Other assets (192,983) 72,356,754 10,792,267 (9,548,953) 85,030,175 12,682,553 Accounts payable (1,610,758) (821,901) (122,589) (9,902,317) 3,101,596 462,614 Amounts due to related parties 2,624,576 1,402,321 209,161 664,498 439,661 65,577 Salary and welfare payable (4,090,971) (1,005,592) (149,988) (3,693,966) 839,641 125,235 Deferred revenue (8,940,240) (9,469,709) (1,412,441) (34,029,318) (31,523,889) (4,701,900) Advance from customers (61,982) 1,807,713 269,627 1,425,038 (82,449) (12,298) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,204,618 29,202,650 4,355,679 53,524,791 12,918,877 1,926,896 Income tax payable 6,014,530 2,390,671 356,577 2,515,010 (32,860,445) (4,901,252) Unrecognized tax benefits (3,365,434) 45,402 6,772 1,796,537 10,121,962 1,509,727 Operating lease liabilities-current (62,408,812) (33,790,035) (5,039,904) (160,177,582) (120,365,551) (17,952,950) Other long-term liabilities 3,623,270 4,220,044 629,435 2,150,941 (3,155,493) (470,653) Deferred taxes 10,604,621 5,687,579 848,323 (6,405,740) 3,860,019 575,736 Net cash provided by operating activities 144,504,804 186,509,504 27,818,556 249,317,996 267,962,254 39,967,522













Investing activities:











Prepayments and purchases of property, plant and equipment (164,770,478) (1,347,497,610) (200,984,057) (209,162,983) (1,411,824,243) (210,578,603) Purchases of intangible assets - - - - (101,463) (15,134) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 4,114 - - 241,448 605,022 90,241 Proceeds from disposal of a long-term investment - 7,863,798 1,172,913 109,036,386 8,463,798 1,262,406 Purchases of short-term investments 7,875 - - (15,272) - - Loan to related parties 360,000 - - (265,000) - - Repayment from related parties - 300,000 44,746 118,982 300,000 44,746 Loan to third parties - (113,463) (16,923) - (16,280,563) (2,428,304) Loan to franchisees (7,121,960) - - (9,131,960) (1,604,559) (239,326) Repayment from franchisees 4,133,925 2,299,742 343,015 18,818,018 8,013,138 1,195,188 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (167,386,524) (1,337,147,533) (199,440,306) (90,360,382) (1,412,428,870) (210,668,785)













Financing activities:











Repayment of bank loans - - - (200,000) (200,000) (29,831) Proceeds from bank loans - 952,460,222 142,062,827 - 999,215,000 149,036,468 Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders - 1,000,000 149,153 - 1,000,000 149,154 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - 953,460,222 142,211,980 (200,000) 1,000,015,000 149,155,791













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,701,849) (8,770,564) (1,308,160) (11,660,826) (25,222,717) (3,762,058)













Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,583,569) (205,948,371) (30,717,930) 147,096,789 (169,674,333) (25,307,529) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,696,882,296 1,714,713,062 255,755,547 1,525,201,938 1,678,439,024 250,345,145 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 1,672,298,727 1,508,764,691 225,037,617 1,672,298,727 1,508,764,691 225,037,616

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 59,026,720 49,255,421 7,346,621 236,799,920 84,544,705 12,610,143













Deduct:











Other operating income 7,498,608 11,525,989 1,719,142 18,260,956 20,785,282 3,100,199 Interest income and other, net 9,850,340 7,555,494 1,126,929 28,413,766 24,649,158 3,676,510 Gains from investment in equity securities 4,643,770 28,547,077 4,257,898 29,444,565 28,547,077 4,257,898 Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax 2,741,144 - - 3,345,017 - - Other income, net - - - 91,036,418 - -













Add:











Other operating expenses 6,811,056 3,884,929 579,451 11,543,592 7,281,901 1,086,121 Other general expenses 19,483,576 10,548,864 1,573,401 31,094,887 20,267,433 3,022,960 Income tax expenses (benefits) 18,950,376 14,700,320 2,192,605 49,134,106 34,231,319 5,105,723 Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax - 549,594 81,974 - 2,727,624 406,835 Interest expenses 1,730,823 5,522,179 823,653 5,548,738 9,200,381 1,372,270 Depreciation and amortization 26,099,091 25,445,322 3,795,260 78,795,298 66,744,043 9,955,111 Other expense, net 6,293,033 18,894,222 2,818,140 - 52,221,696 7,789,052 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) [2] 113,660,813 81,172,291 12,107,136 242,415,819 203,237,585 30,313,608



Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2026

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 59,026,720 49,255,421 7,346,621 236,799,920 84,544,705 12,610,143













Deduct:











Subsidies (net of 25% tax) 3,857,357 1,734,634 258,727 9,304,998 4,987,500 743,903 Gains from investment in equity securities (net

of 25% tax) 3,482,828 21,410,308 3,193,424 22,083,424 21,410,308 3,193,424 Other income (net of 25% tax) - - - 96,788,015 - -













Add:











Other expense (net of 25% tax) 4,719,775 14,170,666 2,113,605 - 39,166,272 5,841,789 Other general expenses 19,483,576 10,548,864 1,573,401 31,094,887 20,267,433 3,022,960 Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution 2,000,000 - - 9,299,300 4,307,627 642,498 One-time fees and expense - 3,003,559 447,991 - 3,396,008 506,527 Bad debt 708,517 1,602,024 238,948 14,588,945 7,871,040 1,173,994 Core net income (Non-GAAP) [3] 78,598,403 55,435,592 8,268,415 163,606,615 133,155,277 19,860,584













Core net income per ADS [ 4 ] (Non-GAAP)











Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.78 0.55 0.08 1.62 1.32 0.20 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.78 0.55 0.08 1.62 1.32 0.20

Hotel Operational Data



September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 Total hotels in operation: 4,533 4,651 Leased-and-owned hotels 52 39 Franchised hotels 4,481 4,612 Total hotel rooms in operation 323,510 333,590 Leased-and-owned hotels 6,155 4,756 Franchised hotels 317,355 328,834 Number of cities 356 355







Quarter Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 70.90 % 65.80 % Franchised hotels 71.40 % 68.20 % Blended 71.30 % 68.10 % Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 254 239 Franchised hotels 171 163 Blended 173 165 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 180 157 Franchised hotels 122 111 Blended 124 112



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2026 Mid-to-up-scale 572 600 53,108 57,124 GreenTree Eastern 237 250 25,143 27,991 Deep Sleep Hotel 8 9 610 710 Gem 122 117 11,162 10,630 Gya 72 79 6,010 6,763 Vx 107 115 8,944 9,656 Others 26 30 1,239 1,374 Mid-scale 3,016 3,062 227,049 232,390 GreenTree Inn 2,381 2,433 185,469 191,195 GT Alliance 505 499 32,586 32,467 GreenTree Apartment 24 30 1,545 1,860 Vatica 106 100 7,449 6,868 Others







Economy hotels 945 989 43,353 44,076 Shell 945 989 43,353 44,076 Others







Total 4,533 4,651 323,510 333,590

Restaurant Operational Data



September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 Total restaurants in operation: 185 203 Leased-and-owned restaurants 14 11 Franchised restaurants 171 192 Number of cities 53 52 Da Niang Dumplings 167 186 Bellagio 18 17







Quarter Ended 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 ADT



Leased-and-owned restaurants 223 177 Franchised restaurants 89 56 Blended 100 62 AC (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 79 83 Franchised restaurants 30 29 Blended 37 37 ADS (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned restaurants 17,556 14,704 Franchised restaurants 2,628 1,624 Blended 3,714 2,280

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang

Ms. Teresa Wang

Direct: +86 (21) 3617 4886-5

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.