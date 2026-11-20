- Total revenues decreased by 22.2% year-over-year to RMB243.0 million (US$36.2 million)[1].
- Net income was RMB49.3 million (US$7.3 million)[1] compared to RMB59.0 million for the third quarter of 2025.
- Core net income[3] was RMB55.4 million (US$8.3 million)[1], compared to RMB78.6 million for the third quarter of 2025.
- Net cash provided by operating activities increased 29.1% year-over-year to RMB186.5 million (US$27.8 million)[1].
SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.
Third Quarter of 2026 Operational Highlights
Hotels
- A total of 4,651 hotels with 333,590 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2026.
- The Company opened 59 hotels in the third quarter of 2026 and had a pipeline of 1,313 hotels contracted for or under development as of September 30, 2026.
- The average daily room rate was RMB165, a decrease of 5.0% from RMB173 in the third quarter of 2025.
- The occupancy rate was 68.1%, decreased from 71.3% in the third quarter of 2025.
- Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB112, a 9.3% year-over-year decrease.
Restaurants
- A total of 203 restaurants were in operation as of September 30, 2026.
- The AC (average check) was RMB37, a 1.6% year-over-year decrease.
- The ADT (average daily tickets) was 62, decreased from 100 in the third quarter of 2025.
- The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB2,280, a decrease of 38.6% from RMB3,714 in the third quarter of 2025.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of 6.7045 on September 30, 2026 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20261005/. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate or at any other rate.
[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, other general expenses, and other expense, net, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above mentioned definition.
[3] Core net income (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, bad debt, income tax expenses related to dividend distribution, and other general expenses but excludes subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).
[4] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
115,597,165
26,516,648
(34,568)
142,079,245
Franchised-and-managed revenues
147,260,903
1,848,818
-
149,109,721
Wholesales and others
311,832
21,018,623
(219,986)
21,110,469
Total revenues
263,169,900
49,384,089
(254,554)
312,299,435
Quarter Ended
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
84,649,749
16,192,946
(21,978)
100,820,717
15,037,768
Franchised-and-managed revenues
126,973,982
1,197,813
-
128,171,795
19,117,279
Wholesales and others
622,996
13,398,366
-
14,021,362
2,091,336
Total revenues
212,246,727
30,789,125
(21,978)
243,013,874
36,246,383
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
309,762,884
85,575,101
(241,982)
395,096,003
Franchised-and-managed revenues
408,614,426
5,025,292
-
413,639,718
Wholesales and others
1,790,129
56,530,382
(663,792)
57,656,719
Total revenues
720,167,439
147,130,775
(905,774)
866,392,440
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
236,801,437
54,461,223
(21,978)
291,240,682
43,439,583
Franchised-and-managed revenues
366,594,463
3,636,447
-
370,230,910
55,221,256
Wholesales and others
2,131,079
42,295,497
(39,176)
44,387,400
6,620,539
Total revenues
605,526,979
100,393,167
(61,154)
705,858,992
105,281,378
Total revenues were RMB243.0 million (US$36.2 million)[1], a 22.2% year-over-year decrease.
Hotel revenues were RMB212.2 million (US$31.7 million)[1], a 19.3% year-over-year decrease due to a 9.3% year-over-year decrease in RevPAR and a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2025 due to lease expiration and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.
Restaurant revenues were RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million)[1], a 37.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a 38.6% decrease in ADS and a net closure of 3 L&O stores since the third quarter of 2025 due to strategic reviews, offset by revenues from new F&M store openings.
Total revenues for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB705.9 million (US$105.3 million)[1], an 18.5% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB100.8 million (US$15.0 million)[1], a 29.0% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB84.6 million (US$12.6 million)[1], a 26.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 12.9% year-over-year decrease in the third quarter RevPAR of L&O hotels, a net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2025, and the reduction in sublease revenues resulting from the closure of L&O hotels.
Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB16.2 million (US$2.4 million)[1], a 38.9% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a net closure of 3 L&O stores and the year-over-year decrease of 16.2% in L&O stores' ADS.
Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB291.2 million (US$43.4 million)[1], a 26.3% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB128.2 million (US$19.1 million)[1], a 14.0% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB127.0 million (US$18.9 million)[1], a 13.8% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to a 9.1% decrease in F&M hotels' RevPAR, an exemption of management fees for hotels facing business difficulties, and a decline of RMB4.5 million in membership revenues. Franchise fee revenue for 2026 reflects, in each quarter, reductions arising from fee waivers granted to franchisees. In 2025, the corresponding reductions were originally recognized in aggregate in the fourth quarter. To present the 2025 interim information on a basis consistent with 2026 and to enhance quarter-to-quarter comparability, the comparative quarterly figures for 2025 have been reclassified to allocate these reductions to the quarters in which the waivers were granted. The reallocation affects only the intra-year timing of recognition and has no impact on full-year 2025 revenue, net income, or any previously reported annual results. The decrease in membership revenues was partially due to the amortization cycle started from the pandemic period three years ago, in which the sales of membership cards were historically under-performed.
Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million)[1], a 35.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to a decrease of 38.2% in the ADS of F&M stores and an exemption of management fees.
Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB370.2 million (US$55.2 million)[1], a 10.5% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB14.0 million (US$2.1 million)[1], a 33.6% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.
Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB44.4 million (US$6.6 million)[1], a 23.0% year-over-year decrease.
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
146,346,845
43,015,455
(254,554)
189,107,746
Selling and marketing expenses
11,314,232
2,133,816
-
13,448,048
General and administrative expenses
20,001,374
2,180,546
-
22,181,920
Other operating expenses
5,652,433
1,158,623
-
6,811,056
Other general expenses
19,483,576
-
-
19,483,576
Total operating costs and expenses
202,798,460
48,488,440
(254,554)
251,032,346
Quarter Ended
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
124,506,853
26,105,217
(21,978)
150,590,092
22,461,047
Selling and marketing expenses
10,548,590
2,306,059
-
12,854,649
1,917,317
General and administrative expenses
19,800,864
4,041,300
-
23,842,164
3,556,143
Other operating expenses
3,858,471
26,458
-
3,884,929
579,451
Other general expenses
10,548,864
-
-
10,548,864
1,573,401
Total operating costs and expenses
169,263,642
32,479,034
(21,978)
201,720,698
30,087,359
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
429,606,985
127,143,822
(905,774)
555,845,033
Selling and marketing expenses
34,279,177
6,698,306
-
40,977,483
General and administrative expenses
93,293,494
12,655,909
-
105,949,403
Other operating expenses
9,942,672
1,600,920
-
11,543,592
Other general expenses
31,094,887
-
-
31,094,887
Total operating costs and expenses
598,217,215
148,098,957
(905,774)
745,410,398
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
370,095,885
85,888,571
(61,154)
455,923,302
68,002,581
Selling and marketing expenses
28,658,429
5,817,693
-
34,476,122
5,142,236
General and administrative expenses
68,969,978
9,996,047
-
78,966,025
11,778,063
Other operating expenses
7,213,006
68,895
-
7,281,901
1,086,121
Other general expenses
20,267,433
-
-
20,267,433
3,022,960
Total operating costs and expenses
495,204,731
101,771,206
(61,154)
596,914,783
89,031,961
Operating costs were RMB150.6 million (US$22.5 million)[1], a 20.4% year-over-year decrease.
Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB124.5 million (US$18.6 million)[1], a 14.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower staff related costs, lower depreciation and amortization, and lower rental costs caused by the net closure of 13 L&O hotels since the third quarter of 2025. For comparability, the year-over-year change is presented on a basis that applies the same treatment of straight-line amortization of lease expense to the corresponding period of 2025; it affects only the intra-year allocation within 2025 and has no impact on full-year 2025 operating costs, net income or any previously reported annual results.
Operating costs of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2026 were RMB26.1 million (US$3.9 million)[1], a 39.3% year-over-year decrease, due to the closure of L&O stores.
For the first nine months of 2026, operating costs were RMB455.9 million (US$68.0 million)[1], an 18.0% decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB12.9 million (US$1.9 million)[1], a 4.4% year-over-year decrease.
Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 6.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower advertising and commission expenses.
Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million)[1], an 8.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly due to higher commission expenses.
For the first nine months of 2026, selling and marketing expenses were RMB34.5 million (US$5.1 million)[1], a 15.9% decrease.
General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB23.8 million (US$3.6 million)[1], a 7.5% year-over-year increase.
G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB19.8 million (US$3.0 million)[1], a 1.0% year-over-year decrease.
The decrease was mainly due to lower G&A staff related expenses and office expenses. However, two major factors increased G&A expenses this quarter: first, higher professional fees, and second, expenses attributable to our market entry into Malaysia during the period, which had no comparable in the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, excluding these two factors, G&A for the third quarter decreased 24.5% year over year.
G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million)[1], an 85.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the one-time compensation paid to laid-off employees due to store closures.
General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB79.0 million (US$11.8 million)[1], a 25.5% year-over-year decrease.
Other operating expenses were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million)[1].
Other operating expenses for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB7.3 million (US$1.1 million)[1], decreased from RMB11.5 million one year ago.
Other general expenses were RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million)[1], mainly attributable to provisions for franchisee loans.
Other general expenses for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB20.3 million (US$3.0 million)[1], a decrease from RMB31.1 million one year ago.
Gross profit was RMB92.4 million (US$13.8 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 25.0%. Gross margin was 38.0%, compared to 39.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB87.7 million (US$13.1 million)[1], a 24.9% year-over-year decrease. Gross margin of the hotel business was 41.3%, compared to 44.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million)[1], a 26.5% year-over-year decrease. Gross margin of the restaurant business was 15.2%, compared to 12.9% a year ago.
Income from operations in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB52.8 million (US$7.9 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB68.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, with a margin of 21.7%.
Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB54.4 million (US$8.1 million)[1], compared to an income from operations of RMB67.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, with a margin of 25.6%. On a comparable basis, excluding the factors mentioned above regarding G&A expenses, as well as revenues and costs attributable to our market entry into Malaysia, income from operations for the third quarter would be RMB57.4 million, a 15.3% year-over-year decrease.
Loss from operations of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, with an operating loss margin of 5.2%. The loss was primarily due to the decline in revenues and one-time compensation for laid-off employees of closed stores.
Income from operations for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB129.7 million (US$19.3 million)[1] compared to income from operations of RMB139.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, with a margin of 18.4%, increased from 16.1% for the first nine months of 2025.
Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB49.3 million (US$7.3 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB59.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net margin was 20.3%.
Net income of the hotel business was RMB50.9 million (US$7.6 million)[1], including gains from investment in equity securities of RMB28.5 million and foreign exchange losses of RMB17.8 million, compared to a net income of RMB58.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net margin was 24.0%. On a comparable basis, excluding the factors mentioned above regarding G&A expenses, as well as revenues and costs attributable to our market entry into Malaysia, net income for the third quarter would be RMB53.9 million, a 7.2% year-over-year decrease.
Net loss of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB1.7 million (US$0.3 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, and net loss margin was 5.5%.
Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB84.5 million (US$12.6 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB236.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, and net margin was 12.0%. Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was contributed by the one-time divestment of our ownership in Argyle and fair value fluctuation in securities. Excluding these factors, net income for the first nine months of 2026 decreased 9.4% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB81.2 million (US$12.1 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 28.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] as a percentage of total revenues, was 33.4%, compared to 36.4% a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB203.2 million (US$30.3 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 16.2%.
Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB55.4 million (US$8.3 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 29.5%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP)[3] as a percentage of total revenues, was 22.8%, compared to 25.2% one year ago.
Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] for the first nine months of 2026 was RMB133.2 million (US$19.9 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 18.6%.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4], (basic and diluted) were RMB0.49 (US$0.07)[1], decreased from RMB0.59 one year ago.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4], (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2026 were RMB0.85 (US$0.13)[1], decreased from RMB2.37 one year ago.
Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.55 (US$0.08)[1], decreased from RMB0.78 a year ago.
Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.32 (US$0.20)[1] for the first nine months of 2026, a decrease from RMB1.62 a year ago.
Cash Flow. Operating cash inflow in the third quarter of 2026 was RMB186.5 million (US$27.8 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. The amount increased by RMB42.0 million compared with the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a net decline in other receivable from franchisees and a net increase in accounts payable to franchisees. Investing cash outflow was RMB1,337.1 million (US$199.4 million)[1], primarily due to the purchase of the Yangpu Riverside property in Shanghai described under "Recent Developments." Financing cash inflow was RMB953.5 million (US$142.2 million)[1], mainly due to bank borrowings to fund that purchase.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,794.3 million (US$267.6 million)[1], compared to RMB2,000.3 million as of June 30, 2026. The decrease was mainly due to the purchase of strategic assets along the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District, partially offset by cash from operating activities.
Guidance
Based on our performance in the first nine months, we maintain our previous revenue guidance for the hotel business, that we expect revenue to decrease by 10% to 15% year-over-year for the year of 2026. The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its operations and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.
Recent Developments
Acquisition of Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Property
In late August 2026, the Company took possession of a riverfront property in Yangpu District, Shanghai, which it acquired through a competitive bidding process for total consideration of approximately RMB1.31 billion. The acquisition was funded primarily by long-term bank borrowings of approximately RMB917.0 million, on terms the Company considers favorable, with the balance already paid from cash on hand. As of September 30, 2026, the Company held RMB1,794.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits.
The property has a total floor area of approximately 50,000 square meters and fronts the Huangpu River in the Yangpu Riverside area, one of Shanghai's main technology corridors and home to the regional headquarters of a number of leading internet platform and artificial intelligence companies. Riverfront properties of this scale in the area rarely come to market, and comparable space is generally unavailable for lease or available only at high rents.
The Company plans to convert the property into an upscale flagship hotel of approximately 360 rooms, together with a lifestyle and commercial center of approximately 20,000 square meters that will serve hotel guests and the surrounding business community. Conversion work is under way, and the Company targets opening by the end of 2027.
The Company believes the acquisition price is well below the property's replacement cost and expects the project to generate attractive returns on its investment. The Company also expects the property to:
- serve as a showcase for its upscale hotel brand to franchisees and partners;
- house part of its corporate offices; and
- provide a venue for franchisee conferences and events, which the Company expects will reduce certain selling and marketing costs over time.
The Company remains committed to its franchise-led, asset-light model. This acquisition is a selective investment in a flagship asset intended to support the growth of its upscale franchise business, and it does not affect the share repurchase program described below.
Acquisition of Kuala Lumpur Property
In July 2026, the Company took possession of a hotel property located opposite the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which it agreed to acquire in 2025. The property will serve as the Company's flagship in Malaysia and as a base for expanding its hotel network across Southeast Asia.
Share Repurchase Program
The Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to US$5 million of its Class A ordinary shares over a two-year period, effective from the date of approval. Repurchases may be conducted through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or other legally permitted methods, at the Company's discretion, subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws and regulations, and the trading price of the Company's ADSs.
As of November 18, 2026, the Company had repurchased 62,922 of its ADSs for an aggregate repurchase price of US$61,396.74. The Company plans to continue its ADS repurchases under the program (which has unutilized capacity of approximately US$4.94 million), subject to market conditions, applicable law (including Rule 10b-18) and the Company's insider trading policy. The program may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time at the Board's discretion without prior notice.
Continued Listing Notice from NYSE
The Company received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), dated November 4, 2026, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with applicable price criteria in the NYSE's continued listing standards because, as of November 3, 2026, the average closing price of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") was less than US$1.00 per ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, the Company has six months (the "Cure Period") following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. The Company can regain compliance at any time during the Cure Period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the Cure Period the Company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the Cure Period, both a US$1.00 per ADS closing share price on the last trading day of the Cure Period and a US$1.00 per ADS average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the Cure Period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.
The Company notified the NYSE on November 17, 2026 of its intent to cure the deficiency.
The Company is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.
During the Cure Period, the Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards and other rights of the NYSE to delist the ADSs. To the Company's knowledge, the Company is currently in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. The NYSE notice does not affect the Company's business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of September 30, 2026, GreenTree had a total number of 4,651 hotels and 203 restaurants. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2025 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2025, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, and efficient system, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: GreenTree's ability to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards; the development, cost and timing of the Company's property projects; GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release is current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31
September 30
September 30
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,652,179,474
1,483,370,519
221,249,984
Restricted cash
7,389,650
6,522,970
972,924
Short-term investments
-
285,570,000
42,593,780
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
81,335,494
63,786,668
9,514,008
Amounts due from related parties
18,843,062
18,493,317
2,758,344
Inventories
4,922,160
5,849,683
872,501
Other current assets
92,557,400
127,266,608
18,982,267
Loans receivable, net
38,798,333
35,366,165
5,274,989
Total current assets
1,896,025,573
2,026,225,930
302,218,797
Non-current assets:
Amounts due from a related party
110,000,000
110,000,000
16,406,891
Restricted cash
18,869,900
18,871,200
2,814,707
Long-term time deposits
285,570,000
-
-
Loans receivable, net
12,034,825
11,096,127
1,655,027
Property and equipment, net
559,918,957
1,949,458,716
290,768,695
Intangible assets, net
56,403,818
54,046,645
8,061,249
Goodwill
25,721,262
25,650,746
3,825,900
Long-term investments
156,929,090
174,984,728
26,099,594
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,130,088,595
1,011,095,592
150,808,501
Other assets
297,560,050
118,326,960
17,648,887
Deferred tax assets
237,098,634
209,424,269
31,236,374
TOTAL ASSETS
4,786,220,704
5,709,180,913
851,544,622
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Long-term bank loans, current portion
56,800,000
274,340,000
40,918,786
Accounts payable
44,687,183
47,262,233
7,049,330
Advance from customers
21,946,599
21,864,150
3,261,116
Amounts due to related parties
17,518,102
17,206,123
2,566,354
Salary and welfare payable
73,657,641
74,497,282
11,111,534
Deferred revenue
169,139,889
163,298,133
24,356,497
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
539,836,968
571,740,743
85,277,164
Income tax payable
72,129,824
39,269,379
5,857,167
Operating lease liabilities, current
184,665,265
93,047,505
13,878,366
Total current liabilities
1,180,381,471
1,302,525,548
194,276,314
Long-term bank loans
199,400,000
980,875,000
146,300,992
Deferred revenue
134,414,010
108,731,877
16,217,746
Other long-term liabilities
117,513,512
90,957,803
13,566,680
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,032,472,822
1,023,755,910
152,696,832
Deferred tax liabilities
55,941,338
32,126,993
4,791,855
Unrecognized tax benefits
457,930,743
468,052,705
69,811,724
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,178,053,896
4,007,025,836
597,662,143
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
33,199,652
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
17,232,338
Treasury Stock
(48,054,863)
(48,054,863)
(7,167,554)
Additional paid-in capital
1,566,949,877
1,566,949,877
233,716,142
Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)
(291,545,545)
(205,746,159)
(30,687,771)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,093,099
19,536,666
2,913,963
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'
1,576,563,848
1,670,806,801
249,206,770
Non-controlling interests
31,602,960
31,348,276
4,675,709
Total shareholders' equity
1,608,166,808
1,702,155,077
253,882,479
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,786,220,704
5,709,180,913
851,544,622
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
142,079,245
100,820,717
15,037,768
395,096,003
291,240,682
43,439,583
Franchised-and-managed revenues
149,109,721
128,171,795
19,117,279
413,639,718
370,230,910
55,221,256
Wholesales and others
21,110,469
14,021,362
2,091,336
57,656,719
44,387,400
6,620,539
Total revenues
312,299,435
243,013,874
36,246,383
866,392,440
705,858,992
105,281,378
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
(189,107,746)
(150,590,093)
(22,461,047)
(555,845,033)
(455,923,302)
(68,002,581)
Selling and marketing expenses
(13,448,048)
(12,854,649)
(1,917,317)
(40,977,483)
(34,476,122)
(5,142,236)
General and administrative expenses
(22,181,920)
(23,842,164)
(3,556,143)
(105,949,403)
(78,966,025)
(11,778,063)
Other operating expenses
(6,811,056)
(3,884,929)
(579,451)
(11,543,592)
(7,281,901)
(1,086,121)
Other general expenses
(19,483,576)
(10,548,863)
(1,573,401)
(31,094,887)
(20,267,433)
(3,022,960)
Total operating costs and expenses
(251,032,346)
(201,720,698)
(30,087,359)
(745,410,398)
(596,914,783)
(89,031,961)
Other operating income
7,498,609
11,525,989
1,719,142
18,260,956
20,785,281
3,100,197
Income from operations
68,765,698
52,819,165
7,878,166
139,242,998
129,729,490
19,349,614
Interest income and other, net
9,850,340
7,555,494
1,126,929
28,413,766
24,649,158
3,676,510
Interest expense
(1,730,823)
(5,522,179)
(823,653)
(5,548,738)
(9,200,381)
(1,372,270)
Gains from investment in equity
4,643,770
28,547,077
4,257,898
29,444,565
28,547,077
4,257,898
Other (losses)/ income, net
(6,293,033)
(18,894,222)
(2,818,140)
91,036,418
(52,221,696)
(7,789,052)
Income before income taxes
75,235,952
64,505,335
9,621,200
282,589,009
121,503,648
18,122,700
Income tax expense
(18,950,376)
(14,700,320)
(2,192,605)
(49,134,106)
(34,231,319)
(5,105,722)
Income before share of gains in equity
56,285,576
49,805,015
7,428,595
233,454,903
87,272,329
13,016,978
Share of income/(losses) in equity investees, net of tax
2,741,144
(549,594)
(81,974)
3,345,017
(2,727,624)
(406,835)
Net income
59,026,720
49,255,421
7,346,621
236,799,920
84,544,705
12,610,143
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
480,612
245,665
36,642
3,175,820
1,254,684
187,141
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
59,507,332
49,501,086
7,383,263
239,975,740
85,799,389
12,797,284
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.59
0.49
0.07
2.37
0.85
0.13
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.59
0.49
0.07
2.37
0.85
0.13
Net earnings per ADS [ 4 ]
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.59
0.49
0.07
2.37
0.85
0.13
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.59
0.49
0.07
2.37
0.85
0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
66,134,836
66,134,416
66,134,416
66,467,723
66,134,416
66,134,416
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(12,270,580)
(3,550,381)
(529,552)
(2,607,177)
8,443,567
1,259,388
Comprehensive income, net of tax
46,756,140
45,705,040
6,817,069
234,192,743
92,988,272
13,869,531
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
480,612
245,665
36,642
3,175,820
1,254,684
187,141
Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary
47,236,752
45,950,705
6,853,711
237,368,563
94,242,956
14,056,672
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Hotel Business Results
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
115,597,165
84,649,749
12,625,811
309,762,884
236,801,437
35,319,776
Franchised-and-managed revenues
147,260,903
126,973,982
18,938,621
408,614,426
366,594,463
54,678,867
Others
311,832
622,996
92,922
1,790,129
2,131,079
317,858
Total revenues
263,169,900
212,246,727
31,657,354
720,167,439
605,526,979
90,316,501
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(146,346,845)
(124,506,854)
(18,570,639)
(429,606,985)
(370,095,885)
(55,201,116)
Selling and marketing expenses
(11,314,232)
(10,548,590)
(1,573,361)
(34,279,177)
(28,658,429)
(4,274,507)
General and administrative expenses
(20,001,374)
(19,800,864)
(2,953,368)
(93,293,494)
(68,969,978)
(10,287,117)
Other operating expenses
(5,652,433)
(3,858,471)
(575,505)
(9,942,672)
(7,213,006)
(1,075,845)
Other general expenses
(19,483,576)
(10,548,863)
(1,573,401)
(31,094,887)
(20,267,433)
(3,022,960)
Total operating costs and expenses
(202,798,460)
(169,263,642)
(25,246,274)
(598,217,215)
(495,204,731)
(73,861,545)
Other operating income
7,458,115
11,438,921
1,706,156
17,849,784
19,306,535
2,879,638
Income from operations
67,829,555
54,422,006
8,117,236
139,800,008
129,628,783
19,334,594
Interest income and other, net
9,815,879
7,550,536
1,126,189
28,318,804
24,635,595
3,674,487
Interest expense
(1,706,980)
(5,522,179)
(823,653)
(5,476,179)
(9,200,381)
(1,372,270)
Gains from investment in equity
4,643,770
28,547,077
4,257,898
29,444,565
28,547,077
4,257,898
Other (losses)/income, net
(6,292,964)
(18,857,951)
(2,812,730)
91,059,849
(52,092,675)
(7,769,808)
Income before income taxes
74,289,260
66,139,489
9,864,940
283,147,047
121,518,400
18,124,901
Income tax expense
(18,884,574)
(14,653,120)
(2,185,565)
(48,735,389)
(33,755,321)
(5,034,726)
Income before share of gains in
55,404,686
51,486,369
7,679,375
234,411,658
87,763,079
13,090,175
Share of income/(losses) in equity investees, net of tax
2,741,144
(549,594)
(81,974)
3,345,017
(2,727,624)
(406,835)
Net income
58,145,831
50,936,775
7,597,401
237,756,675
85,035,454
12,683,340
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Restaurant Business Results
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
26,516,648
16,192,946
2,415,235
85,575,101
54,461,223
8,123,085
Franchised-and-managed revenues
1,848,818
1,197,813
178,658
5,025,292
3,636,447
542,389
Wholesales and others
21,018,623
13,398,366
1,998,414
56,530,382
42,295,497
6,308,524
Total revenues
49,384,089
30,789,125
4,592,307
147,130,775
100,393,167
14,973,998
Operating costs and expenses
Restaurant operating costs
(43,015,455)
(26,105,217)
(3,893,686)
(127,143,822)
(85,888,571)
(12,810,586)
Selling and marketing expenses
(2,133,816)
(2,306,059)
(343,957)
(6,698,306)
(5,817,693)
(867,730)
General and administrative expenses
(2,180,546)
(4,041,300)
(602,774)
(12,655,909)
(9,996,047)
(1,490,946)
Other operating expenses
(1,158,623)
(26,458)
(3,946)
(1,600,920)
(68,895)
(10,276)
Total operating costs and expenses
(48,488,440)
(32,479,034)
(4,844,363)
(148,098,957)
(101,771,206)
(15,179,538)
Other operating income
40,493
87,068
12,987
411,172
1,478,746
220,561
Income/(losses) from operations
936,142
(1,602,841)
(239,069)
(557,010)
100,707
15,021
Interest income and other, net
34,461
4,958
740
94,962
13,563
2,023
Interest expense
(23,843)
-
-
(72,559)
-
-
Other losses, net
(69)
(36,271)
(5,411)
(23,431)
(129,021)
(19,244)
Income/(losses) before income taxes
946,691
(1,634,154)
(243,740)
(558,038)
(14,751)
(2,200)
Income tax expense
(65,802)
(47,200)
(7,040)
(398,717)
(475,998)
(70,997)
Income/(losses) before share of gains in
880,889
(1,681,354)
(250,780)
(956,755)
(490,749)
(73,197)
Share of income/(losses) in equity investees, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income/(losses)
880,889
(1,681,354)
(250,780)
(956,755)
(490,749)
(73,197)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
59,026,720
49,255,421
7,346,621
236,799,920
84,544,705
12,610,143
-
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
26,099,091
25,445,322
3,795,260
78,795,298
66,744,043
9,955,111
Share of losses in equity method investments
603,873
-
-
-
-
-
Gains from disposal of long-term investments
-
-
-
(114,042,806)
-
-
Others non-cash (income)/expense
(3,345,017)
627,925
93,657
(3,345,017)
2,758,524
411,444
Noncash lease expense
60,999,606
46,250,598
6,898,441
180,173,228
148,703,842
22,179,706
Losses/(Gains) from disposal of a subsidiary
775,483
(5,467,260)
(815,461)
775,483
(874,744)
(130,471)
Bad debt expense
19,733,285
11,617,497
1,732,791
45,225,022
28,376,678
4,232,482
Losses on disposal of property and equipment
276,296
33,040
4,928
467,060
24,119
3,597
Losses and impairment (gains) on equity securities held
(4,643,770)
-
-
(29,444,565)
-
-
(Gains)/losses from Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
-
(28,547,060)
(4,257,895)
-
(28,547,060)
(4,257,895)
Gains on disposal of right-of-use assets
-
(8,228,510)
(1,227,312)
-
(9,679,960)
(1,443,800)
Foreign exchange loss
4,237,778
6,377,487
951,225
10,127,472
33,666,280
5,021,445
Accounts receivable
(2,839,074)
3,131,764
467,114
(4,078,085)
9,439,581
1,407,947
Inventories
494,549
(709,149)
(105,772)
106,931
(927,523)
(138,343)
Amounts due from related parties
139,368
(290,422)
(43,317)
572,990
(701,895)
(104,690)
Other current assets
33,546,181
14,986,954
2,235,357
8,866,126
6,111,560
911,561
Other assets
(192,983)
72,356,754
10,792,267
(9,548,953)
85,030,175
12,682,553
Accounts payable
(1,610,758)
(821,901)
(122,589)
(9,902,317)
3,101,596
462,614
Amounts due to related parties
2,624,576
1,402,321
209,161
664,498
439,661
65,577
Salary and welfare payable
(4,090,971)
(1,005,592)
(149,988)
(3,693,966)
839,641
125,235
Deferred revenue
(8,940,240)
(9,469,709)
(1,412,441)
(34,029,318)
(31,523,889)
(4,701,900)
Advance from customers
(61,982)
1,807,713
269,627
1,425,038
(82,449)
(12,298)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
7,204,618
29,202,650
4,355,679
53,524,791
12,918,877
1,926,896
Income tax payable
6,014,530
2,390,671
356,577
2,515,010
(32,860,445)
(4,901,252)
Unrecognized tax benefits
(3,365,434)
45,402
6,772
1,796,537
10,121,962
1,509,727
Operating lease liabilities-current
(62,408,812)
(33,790,035)
(5,039,904)
(160,177,582)
(120,365,551)
(17,952,950)
Other long-term liabilities
3,623,270
4,220,044
629,435
2,150,941
(3,155,493)
(470,653)
Deferred taxes
10,604,621
5,687,579
848,323
(6,405,740)
3,860,019
575,736
Net cash provided by operating activities
144,504,804
186,509,504
27,818,556
249,317,996
267,962,254
39,967,522
Investing activities:
Prepayments and purchases of property, plant and equipment
(164,770,478)
(1,347,497,610)
(200,984,057)
(209,162,983)
(1,411,824,243)
(210,578,603)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
(101,463)
(15,134)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
4,114
-
-
241,448
605,022
90,241
Proceeds from disposal of a long-term investment
-
7,863,798
1,172,913
109,036,386
8,463,798
1,262,406
Purchases of short-term investments
7,875
-
-
(15,272)
-
-
Loan to related parties
360,000
-
-
(265,000)
-
-
Repayment from related parties
-
300,000
44,746
118,982
300,000
44,746
Loan to third parties
-
(113,463)
(16,923)
-
(16,280,563)
(2,428,304)
Loan to franchisees
(7,121,960)
-
-
(9,131,960)
(1,604,559)
(239,326)
Repayment from franchisees
4,133,925
2,299,742
343,015
18,818,018
8,013,138
1,195,188
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(167,386,524)
(1,337,147,533)
(199,440,306)
(90,360,382)
(1,412,428,870)
(210,668,785)
Financing activities:
Repayment of bank loans
-
-
-
(200,000)
(200,000)
(29,831)
Proceeds from bank loans
-
952,460,222
142,062,827
-
999,215,000
149,036,468
Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders
-
1,000,000
149,153
-
1,000,000
149,154
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
-
953,460,222
142,211,980
(200,000)
1,000,015,000
149,155,791
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,701,849)
(8,770,564)
(1,308,160)
(11,660,826)
(25,222,717)
(3,762,058)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(24,583,569)
(205,948,371)
(30,717,930)
147,096,789
(169,674,333)
(25,307,529)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
1,696,882,296
1,714,713,062
255,755,547
1,525,201,938
1,678,439,024
250,345,145
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
1,672,298,727
1,508,764,691
225,037,617
1,672,298,727
1,508,764,691
225,037,616
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
59,026,720
49,255,421
7,346,621
236,799,920
84,544,705
12,610,143
Deduct:
Other operating income
7,498,608
11,525,989
1,719,142
18,260,956
20,785,282
3,100,199
Interest income and other, net
9,850,340
7,555,494
1,126,929
28,413,766
24,649,158
3,676,510
Gains from investment in equity securities
4,643,770
28,547,077
4,257,898
29,444,565
28,547,077
4,257,898
Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax
2,741,144
-
-
3,345,017
-
-
Other income, net
-
-
-
91,036,418
-
-
Add:
Other operating expenses
6,811,056
3,884,929
579,451
11,543,592
7,281,901
1,086,121
Other general expenses
19,483,576
10,548,864
1,573,401
31,094,887
20,267,433
3,022,960
Income tax expenses (benefits)
18,950,376
14,700,320
2,192,605
49,134,106
34,231,319
5,105,723
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
-
549,594
81,974
-
2,727,624
406,835
Interest expenses
1,730,823
5,522,179
823,653
5,548,738
9,200,381
1,372,270
Depreciation and amortization
26,099,091
25,445,322
3,795,260
78,795,298
66,744,043
9,955,111
Other expense, net
6,293,033
18,894,222
2,818,140
-
52,221,696
7,789,052
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) [2]
113,660,813
81,172,291
12,107,136
242,415,819
203,237,585
30,313,608
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
59,026,720
49,255,421
7,346,621
236,799,920
84,544,705
12,610,143
Deduct:
Subsidies (net of 25% tax)
3,857,357
1,734,634
258,727
9,304,998
4,987,500
743,903
Gains from investment in equity securities (net
3,482,828
21,410,308
3,193,424
22,083,424
21,410,308
3,193,424
Other income (net of 25% tax)
-
-
-
96,788,015
-
-
Add:
Other expense (net of 25% tax)
4,719,775
14,170,666
2,113,605
-
39,166,272
5,841,789
Other general expenses
19,483,576
10,548,864
1,573,401
31,094,887
20,267,433
3,022,960
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution
2,000,000
-
-
9,299,300
4,307,627
642,498
One-time fees and expense
-
3,003,559
447,991
-
3,396,008
506,527
Bad debt
708,517
1,602,024
238,948
14,588,945
7,871,040
1,173,994
Core net income (Non-GAAP) [3]
78,598,403
55,435,592
8,268,415
163,606,615
133,155,277
19,860,584
Core net income per ADS [ 4 ] (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.78
0.55
0.08
1.62
1.32
0.20
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.78
0.55
0.08
1.62
1.32
0.20
Hotel Operational Data
September 30,
September 30,
Total hotels in operation:
4,533
4,651
Leased-and-owned hotels
52
39
Franchised hotels
4,481
4,612
Total hotel rooms in operation
323,510
333,590
Leased-and-owned hotels
6,155
4,756
Franchised hotels
317,355
328,834
Number of cities
356
355
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
70.90 %
65.80 %
Franchised hotels
71.40 %
68.20 %
Blended
71.30 %
68.10 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
254
239
Franchised hotels
171
163
Blended
173
165
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
180
157
Franchised hotels
122
111
Blended
124
112
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
September
September
September
September
Mid-to-up-scale
572
600
53,108
57,124
GreenTree Eastern
237
250
25,143
27,991
Deep Sleep Hotel
8
9
610
710
Gem
122
117
11,162
10,630
Gya
72
79
6,010
6,763
Vx
107
115
8,944
9,656
Others
26
30
1,239
1,374
Mid-scale
3,016
3,062
227,049
232,390
GreenTree Inn
2,381
2,433
185,469
191,195
GT Alliance
505
499
32,586
32,467
GreenTree Apartment
24
30
1,545
1,860
Vatica
106
100
7,449
6,868
Others
Economy hotels
945
989
43,353
44,076
Shell
945
989
43,353
44,076
Others
Total
4,533
4,651
323,510
333,590
Restaurant Operational Data
September 30,
September 30,
Total restaurants in operation:
185
203
Leased-and-owned restaurants
14
11
Franchised restaurants
171
192
Number of cities
53
52
Da Niang Dumplings
167
186
Bellagio
18
17
Quarter Ended
2025 Q3
2026 Q3
ADT
Leased-and-owned restaurants
223
177
Franchised restaurants
89
56
Blended
100
62
AC (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
79
83
Franchised restaurants
30
29
Blended
37
37
ADS (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
17,556
14,704
Franchised restaurants
2,628
1,624
Blended
3,714
2,280
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Ms. Teresa Wang
Direct: +86 (21) 3617 4886-5
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.