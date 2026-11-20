SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced that it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), dated November 4, 2026, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with applicable price criteria in the NYSE's continued listing standards because, as of November 3, 2026, the average closing price of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") was less than US$1.00 per ADS over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, the Company has six months (the "Cure Period") following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. The Company can regain compliance at any time during the Cure Period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the Cure Period the Company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 per ADS over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the Cure Period, both a US$1.00 per ADS closing share price on the last trading day of the Cure Period and a US$1.00 per ADS average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the Cure Period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company notified the NYSE on November 17, 2026 of its intent to cure the deficiency.

The Company is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

During the Cure Period, the Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards and other rights of the NYSE to delist the ADSs. To the Company's knowledge, the Company is currently in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. The NYSE notice does not affect the Company's business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of September 30, 2026, GreenTree had a total number of 4,651 hotels and 203 restaurants. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2025 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2025, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, and efficient system, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: GreenTree's ability to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards; GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release is current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang

Direct: +86 (21) 3617 4886-5

E-mail: [email protected]

Ms. Teresa Wang

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.