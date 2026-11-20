

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A massive negative sentiment in Wall Street, triggered by renewed worries about the artificial intelligence trade has spilled over to the cryptocurrency market. Worries about high interest rates, the massive outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products as well as the heavy liquidation of crypto long positions abetted the decline. Overall crypto market capitalization has dropped 3.3 percent overnight to $2.11 trillion.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which measures the overall sentiment in the crypto market is remaining at 10, denoting extreme fear.



With the enthusiasm surrounding Anthropic's IPO fading, Wall Street indexes are trading on a weak note. The Dow Jones is currently trading 0.19 percent higher at 49,189.19. The S&P 500 is trading 0.48 percent lower at 7,141.23. The Nasdaq Composite is trading 1.4 percent lower at 23,536.07. Cryptocurrency markets witnessed a massive jump in liquidations. Aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $818 million versus $363 million a day earlier. Liquidation of long positions increased to $713 million from $253 million a day earlier. Liquidation of short positions decreased to $105 million from $110 million a day earlier. Amidst the liquidation cascade, the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped to $2.11 trillion.



Markets continue to expect a quarter percent rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December. The probability of a quarter percent rate hike has increased to 95.8 percent from 93.9 percent a day earlier. Meanwhile, expectations of a half percent Fed rate hike in December have dropped to nil from 6.1 percent a day earlier and the likelihood of a status quo on rates has increased to 4.2 percent from nil a day earlier.



The dollar's retreat on Thursday limited losses in the crypto market sentiment. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 103.71, slipping 0.18 percent overnight.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 3.1 percent lower on an overnight basis at $61,886.34. Bitcoin is saddled with losses of 10.5 percent in the past week. Bitcoin traded between $63,981.13 and $61,196.31 during the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows jumping to $582 million on Thursday from $307 million on Wednesday and $240 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with record net outflows of $541 million.



Following a blockbuster listing, AI giant Anthropic has been ranked in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. As a result, Bitcoin has fallen one notch to the 15th position and is currently positioned between 14th ranked Anthropic and 16th ranked Berkshire Hathaway.



Ethereum (ETH) has plunged 3.2 percent overnight to $1,750.27. The leading alternate coin has lost 10.8 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $131 million on Thursday from $40 million on Wednesday and $29 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $124 million.



Ethereum has slipped 2 notches to the 86th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem has slipped 3.8 percent to $569.45. Weekly losses amount to 11.1 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency also erased 4.1 percent overnight. Weekly losses amount to 7.8 percent. XRP is currently trading at $0.9496.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) declined 4.9 percent overnight to $71.34. SOL has slipped 12.2 percent in the past week. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed outflows of $1 million on Thursday versus nil flows on Wednesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 2.2 percent lower at $0.3055.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) plunged 7.8 percent on an overnight basis to $63.14. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows steady at around $2 million on Thursday as well as Wednesday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) tumbled 13.5 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $817.95. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $1 million on Thursday versus $2 million on Wednesday.



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