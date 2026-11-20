Freemelt Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting today, 20 November 2026, at which the shareholders passed the following resolutions. The notice convening the extraordinary general meeting and the full proposals for resolutions are available on the Company's website, www.freemelt.com.

Resolution on approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a rights issue of shares

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 November 2026 regarding a new issue of a maximum of 151,799,640 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription price is SEK 1.00 per share. Upon full subscription, the Company will raise approximately SEK 151.8 million before issue costs, and the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 7,589,982.00. Each existing share in the Company entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right, and three (3) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for two (2) new shares. The record date for entitlement to subscription rights is 24 November 2026. Subscription for shares, with or without the exercise of subscription rights, shall take place during the period from 26 November 2026 up to and including 10 December 2026. The Board of Directors is entitled to extend the subscription period and postpone the payment date.

Resolution on authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue of shares to guarantors

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without conditions regarding set-off or other conditions, to resolve on a new issue of shares to those who have provided guarantee commitments in the Rights Issue. The purpose of the authorisation and the reason for the deviation from shareholders' preferential rights is to enable a new issue of shares as guarantee compensation to the guarantors. The subscription price shall correspond to the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue. The total number of shares that may be issued pursuant to this authorisation shall not exceed the number of shares corresponding to the agreed guarantee compensation.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt builds Europe's industrial platform for advanced metal components. Through a combination of advanced E-PBF technology (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion), materials expertise and industrial manufacturing capacity, Freemelt supports customers within MedTech, defense, fusion and other advanced industrial verticals.

The company offers two complementary business lines: Production Systems and Manufacturing. Production Systems offers advanced E-PBF application development and aftermarket services to customers building inhouse additive manufacturing capacity. Manufacturing focuses on advanced metal components, supporting customers with component design, process development, qualification, inspection and industrial delivery.

By combining technology leadership with industrial manufacturing capability, Freemelt expands its footprint in the value chain. The company's ambition is to build a stronger, more resilient and recurring business while establishing a European platform for additive manufacturing in metals.

Freemelt was founded in 2017 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.freemelt.com.