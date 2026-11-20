Das Instrument NNGD US6362744095 NATL GRID PLC ADR/5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026The instrument NNGD US6362744095 NATL GRID PLC ADR/5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument 4GE MXP370841019 GRUPO MEXICO B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026The instrument 4GE MXP370841019 GRUPO MEXICO B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument MJE IT0001447785 MONDO TV SPA EO -,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument MJE IT0001447785 MONDO TV SPA EO -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument 81E FR0010641449 AGROGENERATION IN.EO-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument 81E FR0010641449 AGROGENERATION IN.EO-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument YRRA AU0000218307 ZIP CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument YRRA AU0000218307 ZIP CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument RG5 CA11276H1064 BROOKFIELD INFR.EX.SUB.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument RG5 CA11276H1064 BROOKFIELD INFR.EX.SUB.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument W5L SE0007784319 CHOSA ONCOLOGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument W5L SE0007784319 CHOSA ONCOLOGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument IDF US4540891037 ABERDEEN INDIA FD.DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026The instrument IDF US4540891037 ABERDEEN INDIA FD.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument 67Q IT0005408593 CREACTIVES GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument 67Q IT0005408593 CREACTIVES GROUP S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument 9HX SE0011167170 FREEMELT HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument 9HX SE0011167170 FREEMELT HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument BW9 US80004C2008 SANDISK CORP. DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026The instrument BW9 US80004C2008 SANDISK CORP. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026Das Instrument 6AQQ LU1681038243 AIS-AM.NAS.-100 SW.UE EOC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2026The instrument 6AQQ LU1681038243 AIS-AM.NAS.-100 SW.UE EOC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2026Das Instrument AB00 US0030111118 ABRDN.AU.EQ.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2026The instrument AB00 US0030111118 ABRDN.AU.EQ.NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2026