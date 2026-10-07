AGROGENERATION ANNOUNCES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION

AgroGeneration share consolidation at a ratio of one (1) New Share for one hundred and ten (110) Existing Shares

Opening of the consolidation period: October 22, 2026

Indicative effective date of the consolidation and first trading of the New Shares: November 23, 2026

Paris, October 7, 2026

AgroGeneration (Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN: FR0010641449 - Ticker: ALAGR) announces today the implementation of the consolidation of the shares comprising its share capital, by exchanging one hundred and ten (110) existing ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each (the "Existing Shares") for one (1) new ordinary share with a nominal value of €0.55 (the "New Shares"), in accordance with the eighth resolution approved by the Company's shareholders at the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

All terms and conditions of the consolidation were determined by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 25, 2026, and are detailed below and in the share consolidation notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on October 7, 2026.

This transaction is a purely arithmetic adjustment. It will result in a division by one hundred and ten (110) of the number of shares outstanding and will have no impact on the aggregate value of the Company's shares held by shareholders.

Terms and Conditions of the Share Consolidation

Start date of the consolidation operations: October 22, 2026.

October 22, 2026. Consolidation ratio : exchange of one hundred and ten (110) Existing Shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each for one (1) New Share with a nominal value of €0.55, carrying current rights.

: exchange of one hundred and ten (110) Existing Shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each for one (1) New Share with a nominal value of €0.55, carrying current rights. Number of Existing Shares comprising the share capital : two hundred and twenty-one million five hundred and eighty-six thousand three hundred and eighty-seven (221,586,387) shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each.

: two hundred and twenty-one million five hundred and eighty-six thousand three hundred and eighty-seven (221,586,387) shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each. Waiver : it is specified that one of the Company's shareholders has expressly waived the consolidation of seventy-seven (77) shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each, corresponding to the number of Existing Shares required so that the total number of Existing Shares actually subject to the consolidation allows an integer number of New Shares to be obtained by applying the above exchange ratio.

: it is specified that one of the Company's shareholders has expressly waived the consolidation of seventy-seven (77) shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each, corresponding to the number of Existing Shares required so that the total number of Existing Shares actually subject to the consolidation allows an integer number of New Shares to be obtained by applying the above exchange ratio. Number of Existing Shares actually subject to the consolidation : two hundred and twenty-one million five hundred and eighty-six thousand three hundred and ten (221,586,310) shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each.

: two hundred and twenty-one million five hundred and eighty-six thousand three hundred and ten (221,586,310) shares with a nominal value of €0.005 each. Number of New Shares resulting from the consolidation : two million fourteen thousand four hundred and twenty-one (2,014,421) shares with a nominal value of €0.55 each, resulting from the consolidation of two hundred and twenty-one million five hundred and eighty-six thousand three hundred and ten (221,586,310) Existing Shares actually subject to the consolidation, after taking into account the aforementioned waiver. The final number of New Shares resulting from the consolidation will be determined by the Board of Directors or the Chief Executive Officer at the end of the consolidation operations.

: two million fourteen thousand four hundred and twenty-one (2,014,421) shares with a nominal value of €0.55 each, resulting from the consolidation of two hundred and twenty-one million five hundred and eighty-six thousand three hundred and ten (221,586,310) Existing Shares actually subject to the consolidation, after taking into account the aforementioned waiver. The final number of New Shares resulting from the consolidation will be determined by the Board of Directors or the Chief Executive Officer at the end of the consolidation operations. Consolidation period : from October 22, 2026 (inclusive) to November 20, 2026 (inclusive).

: from October 22, 2026 (inclusive) to November 20, 2026 (inclusive). Shares forming an exact multiple : the conversion of Existing Shares into New Shares will be carried out automatically. Shareholders holding a number of Existing Shares that is a multiple of one hundred and ten (110) will not be required to take any action.

: the conversion of Existing Shares into New Shares will be carried out automatically. Shareholders holding a number of Existing Shares that is a multiple of one hundred and ten (110) will not be required to take any action. Fractional shares : shareholders holding isolated Existing Shares or a number of Existing Shares insufficient to carry out the consolidation will be required to purchase or sell the necessary Existing Shares in order to complete the consolidation during the exchange period, i.e. until November 20, 2026 (inclusive). After this deadline, shareholders who have been unable to obtain a number of shares that is a multiple of one hundred and ten (110) will be compensated by their financial intermediary during the compensation period, from November 25, 2026 to December 24, 2026 (inclusive), in accordance with Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code and market practice.

: shareholders holding isolated Existing Shares or a number of Existing Shares insufficient to carry out the consolidation will be required to purchase or sell the necessary Existing Shares in order to complete the consolidation during the exchange period, i.e. until November 20, 2026 (inclusive). After this deadline, shareholders who have been unable to obtain a number of shares that is a multiple of one hundred and ten (110) will be compensated by their financial intermediary during the compensation period, from November 25, 2026 to December 24, 2026 (inclusive), in accordance with Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code and market practice. Centralization : all transactions relating to the share consolidation will be carried out through Uptevia - Cœur Défense, 90-110, Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris la Défense Cedex, appointed as the agent responsible for centralizing the consolidation operations.

: all transactions relating to the share consolidation will be carried out through Uptevia - Cœur Défense, 90-110, Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris la Défense Cedex, appointed as the agent responsible for centralizing the consolidation operations. Listing: the Existing Shares subject to the consolidation will remain admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris under ISIN code FR0010641449 until November 20, 2026, which will be the last trading day. The New Shares resulting from the consolidation will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris as from November 23, 2026, the first trading day, and will be assigned a new ISIN code, FR001401BXXX.

Pursuant to Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code, the New Shares that cannot be individually allocated and that correspond to fractional rights will be sold, and the proceeds of such sale will be distributed among the holders of the fractional rights in proportion to their respective rights.

Transaction Timeline

October 7, 2026 Publication of the share consolidation notice in the BALO. October 22, 2026 Opening of the consolidation period. From October 22 to November 20, 2026 inclusive Thirty (30) calendar-day exchange period during which shareholders may purchase or sell Existing Shares in order to hold a number of Existing Shares corresponding to an integer number of New Shares. November 20, 2026 Last day of the exchange period and last trading day of the Existing Shares. November 23, 2026 Indicative effective date of the consolidation, first trading day of the New Shares and delisting of the Existing Shares. November 25, 2026 Indicative delivery of the New Shares to shareholders through their account-keeping institutions.

Next Communication

The Company's next press release is expected to be published in late October and will cover AgroGeneration's consolidated interim financial results for the first half of 2026.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed crops. The Company's core business is the cultivation of commercial grain and oilseed crops, using approximately 21,000 hectares of high-quality agricultural land in eastern Ukraine.

All information about AgroGeneration is available on the Company's website: www.AgroGeneration.com

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AgroGeneration

+33 1 55 27 38 40

investisseurs@AgroGeneration.com

www.AgroGeneration.com

Actus Finance

Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

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