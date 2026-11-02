Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt Announces Preliminary Financial Information for the Third Quarter of 2026

Freemelt Holding AB (publ) ("Freemelt" or the "Company") hereby announces preliminary financial information relating to the Company's order intake, orderbook, net sales, operating result (EBIT), cash flow and cash position for the third quarter of 2026. The full interim report for the period July-September 2026 will be published on 16 November 2026.

Preliminary Financial Information

Order intake during the quarter increased to SEK 60.5 million (SEK 18.5 million), while the orderbook at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 79.8 million (SEK 27.6 million). Growth was primarily driven by an order from Fusion for Energy (F4E) valued at SEK 55 million for the manufacture of fusion components. During the quarter, two machine sales were recognized, contributing to net sales of SEK 12.0 million (SEK 17.0 million).

Operating result (EBIT) for the third quarter amounted to SEK -22.1 million (SEK -21.4 million). The Company's costs for trade goods, other external costs and personnel costs were all lower than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Only depreciation increased somewhat. Cash flow for the period improved to SEK -8.2 million (SEK -8.9 million), primarily driven by lower investments. At the end of the third quarter, the Company's cash position amounted to SEK 33.4 million (SEK 45.1 million).

SEK million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Order intake 60.5 18.5 +227% Orderbook 79.8 27.6 +189% Net sales 12.0 17.0 -30% Operating result (EBIT) -22.1 -21.4 -4% Cash flow -8.2 -8.9 +8%

The presented preliminary financial information has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. The complete interim report for the period July-September 2026 will be published on 16 November 2026. The preliminary financial information is based on the Company's internal accounting systems and preliminary group consolidation and therefore does not rely on assumptions regarding future conditions. The information is comparable with historical financial information and has been prepared in accordance with the Company's accounting principles.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt builds Europe's industrial platform for advanced metal components. Through a combination of advanced E-PBF technology (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion), materials expertise and industrial manufacturing capacity, Freemelt supports customers within MedTech, defense, fusion and other advanced industrial verticals.

The company offers two complementary business lines: Production Systems and Manufacturing. Production Systems offers advanced E-PBF application development and aftermarket services to customers building inhouse additive manufacturing capacity. Manufacturing focuses on advanced metal components, supporting customers with component design, process development, qualification, inspection and industrial delivery.

By combining technology leadership with industrial manufacturing capability, Freemelt expands its footprint in the value chain. The company's ambition is to build a stronger, more resilient and recurring business while establishing a European platform for additive manufacturing in metals.

Freemelt was founded in 2017 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.freemelt.com.

This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-02 17:44 CET.