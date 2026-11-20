Serstech is pleased to announce the appointment of Mattias Löfstrand as its new Financial Manager. He will join Serstech on December 1, 2026.

Mattias brings extensive experience in finance and accounting. He has worked as an Authorized Public Accountant at PwC, Group Financial Controller at ASSA ABLOY, and Financial Manager at JD Stenqvist. He holds a bachelor's degree in business and economics from Lund University.

"Mattias brings valuable experience in financial management and accounting. He will play an important role as Serstech continues to grow," says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Arve Nilsson,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +45 40 35 82 65

Email: arve.nilsson@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com