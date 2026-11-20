

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by more than previously estimated in the month of November.



The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for November was upwardly revised to 51.5 from a preliminary reading of 51.0.



With the upward revision, which came in line with economist estimates, the index came in further above the final October reading of 48.0.



'Current personal finances improved for low-wealth consumers and, to a lesser extent, middle-wealth consumers, who experienced some relief with falling gas prices,' said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.



She added, 'In contrast, those with the largest stockholdings reported a decline in personal finances, consistent with continued AI-related agitation in stock markets.'



Hsu noted the consumer sentiment index remains 9 percent below the reading seen prior to the start of the Iran conflict in February, 'reflecting continued uncertainty regarding the cost-of-living factors that dominate consumers' perspectives.'



The report said the current economic conditions index climbed to 49.4 in November from 46.7 in October, while the index of consumer expectations jumped to 52.9 in November from 48.8 in October.



With regard to inflation expectations, the University of Michigan said year-ahead inflation expectations plunged to 3.7 percent in November from 4.7 percent in October.



Hsu noted year-ahead inflation expectations remain meaningfully above the 3.4 percent seen before the Iran conflict began in February along with all 2024 readings.



Long-run inflation expectations also dipped to 3.3 percent in November from 3.5 percent in October but are still higher than the 2024 range of 2.8 to 3.2 percent.



'Despite the softening in inflation expectations, consumers continue to report overwhelmingly that inflation-rather than unemployment-will cause greater hardship for consumers in the next one or two years,' Hsu said.



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