

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Friday, extending the sell-off seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly steep decline, plunging to its lowest levels in seven months.



Currently, the Nasdaq is just off its lows of the session, down 701.48 points or 2.9 percent at 23,177.72. The S&P 500 is also down 117.04 points or 1.6 percent at 7,058.79, while the narrower Dow is posting a more modest loss, down 73.24 points or 0.2 percent at 49,023.82.



The sell-off on Wall Street comes amid continued weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the steep drop by the Nasdaq.



A steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) is weigh on the tech sector following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.



Shares of Anthropic are plunging by more than 10 percent after the Claude developer spiked by 17.1 percent on Thursday but ended the day well off its highs of the session.



'The IPO demonstrated that demand for AI exposure remains strong, but it has not been enough to overcome concerns about elevated valuations, profitability and the sustainability of investment spending,' said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.



She added, 'The broader market mood has shifted from buying the dip towards questioning whether the correction has further to run.'



Concerns about the outlook for interest rates may also be contributing to the selling pressure, with at least a quarter point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month.



Following hawkish comments from several Fed officials, traders have grown increasingly worried the central bank will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.



Sector News



Semiconductor stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances on the day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plummeting by 7.9 percent.



Computer hardware and networking stocks are also seeing substantial weakness, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 6.9 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.



Outside of the tech sector, gold stocks are extending the recent sell-off amid an extended nosedive by the price of the precious metal. Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has plunged by 3.1 percent.



Brokerage, oil service and airline stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while housing and telecom stocks are bucking the downtrend.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 5.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.2 percent.



The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside. While the German DAX Index is down by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved substantially higher amid the extended sell-off on Wall Street. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 10.2 basis points at 4.950 percent.



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