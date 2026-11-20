Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 20th November 2026, 5:30 PM

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) held its Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting today (the "Shareholders' Meeting"), chaired by Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, notably to approve the parent company and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2026.

All the resolutions were adopted, including:

Approval of the parent company financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2026.

Annual dividend: €4.70 per share. As an interim dividend of €2.35 per share was paid on 24 July 2026, the balance of €2.35 per share will be detached on 25 November 2026 (with a record date of 26 November 2026) and will be paid on 18 December 2026.

Option for payment of the dividend in shares: shareholders will be able to elect to receive the balance of the dividend either in cash or in new Pernod Ricard shares, from 27 November to 11 December 2026 inclusive. The detailed terms and timetable are set out in Appendix 1 to this press release.

Renewal of Ms. Patricia Barbizet's term of office as Director (her biography is set out in Appendix 2 to this press release).

Appointment of Mr. Johannes Huth as Director (his biography is set out in Appendix 2 to this press release).

Approval of, firstly, the components of the compensation paid or granted to Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for fiscal year 2025/26 and, secondly, the components of the compensation policy applicable to him for fiscal year 2026/27.

Following the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors met and decided on the following changes to the composition of its Committees:

Renewal of Ms. Patricia Barbizet as Chair of the Nominations and Governance Committee, Chair of the CSR Committee and member of the Compensation Committee; and

Appointment of Mr. Albert Baladi as member of the Compensation Committee.

A summary table of the composition of the Board of Directors' Committees following today's Board of Directors' meeting is set out in Appendix 3 to this press release.

The Shareholders' Meeting was broadcast live and is available on replay, in French and English, on http://www.pernod-ricard.com.

APPENDIX 1 PAYMENT OF THE SCRIP DIVIDEND

Timetable and terms of the option to receive the dividend in shares

The Shareholders' Meeting approved, in particular, the option for shareholders to receive the entire undistributed dividend in cash or in newly issued shares (4th resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting). Eligible Pernod Ricard shareholders will thus be able to receive the undistributed dividend, amounting to 2.35 euros per share (3rd resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting), at their discretion, either in cash or in newly issued ordinary shares of Pernod Ricard. This measure is part of the Group's efforts to strengthen its financial discipline and balance sheet.

Terms of dividend payment

The issue price of the new shares to be delivered in payment of the dividend is 60.83 euros. This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the latest closing prices listed on the regulated Euronext Paris market during the 20 trading sessions preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the undistributed dividend and rounded up to the next euro cent.

Shareholders must hold Pernod Ricard shares carrying dividend entitlement on the record date, namely Thursday, 26 November 2026.

The option to receive the dividend in new shares may be exercised by the shareholders between 27 November 2026 and 11 December 2026, inclusive, by submitting their request to the financial intermediaries authorised to pay the dividend or, for shareholders whose shares are directly registered in Pernod Ricard's share accounts, to Société Générale Securities Services. After this date, the undistributed dividend will only be paid in cash.

The option to receive the dividend in new shares shall apply to the total amount of the undistributed dividend in respect of the shares each shareholder owns. If the amount of dividends in respect of which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may receive the next lower number of shares and receive the balance in cash.

The shares will be delivered on 18 December 2026 to shareholders who have elected to receive the dividend in shares (the dividend will be paid in cash on that same date to shareholders who have not elected to receive payment in shares). The shares so issued will carry immediate dividend rights and will therefore entitle the holder to any dividends decided upon from their date of issue.

The maximum number of new shares that may be issued to pay the undistributed dividend in shares is 9 730 289shares, representing approximately 3.8 of the total number of voting shares as of 19 November 2026.

New shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN Code: FR0000120693) as of 18 December 2026, on the same quotation line as the existing shares.

For any questions concerning the terms for payment of the dividend in shares, shareholders are advised to refer to the "Q&A" available on Pernod Ricard's website (www.pernod-ricard.com).

Calendar for dividend payment

DATE STAGE Wednesday, 25 November 2026 Ex-dividend date: commencement of trading in Pernod Ricard shares ex-dividend. Thursday, 26 November 2026 Record date: determination of shareholders' holdings for the purpose of calculating the dividend amount. From Friday, 27 November 2026 to Friday, 11 December 2026 inclusive Election period during which eligible shareholders may elect to receive the dividend in shares. These dates may, however, vary depending on the financial intermediaries. If no election is made, the undistributed dividend will be paid in cash. Wednesday, 16 December 2026 Announcement of the results of the election for payment of the undistributed dividend.

Friday, 18 December 2026 Payment of the undistributed dividend: For shareholders who have elected to receive payment in cash or have not made an election: payment of the dividend in cash. For eligible shareholders who have elected to receive payment in shares within the election period: issuance and admission to trading of the new shares, and delivery to shareholders of the shares and any cash adjustment.

Disclaimer

This release constitutes the information document required under Article 1, paragraphs 4(h) and 5(g) of the Chapter I of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended. This release does not constitute an offer of securities requiring the approval of a prospectus.

Any shareholder considering electing to receive the dividend in shares is advised to consider the risks inherent in an investment in shares. For further information on Pernod Ricard, its business, strategy, financial results and the risks to which the Group is exposed, shareholders are advised to refer to the 2025/26 Universal Registration Document, available on Pernod Ricard's website (www.pernod-ricard.com).

Each shareholder is responsible for ascertaining the legal, tax and regulatory conditions and consequences associated with exercising this option, having regard to their particular circumstances and the laws and regulations applicable to them. Where appropriate, shareholders are advised to consult a suitably qualified professional adviser on any legal, tax or regulatory matters. This option is available to shareholders resident in a Member State of the European Union or a State party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) or in the United Kingdom. Shareholders resident outside those countries must independently ascertain and comply with any local restrictions and related conditions, and ascertain any consequences of exercising such an option, under applicable local law. The option to receive the dividend in shares is not available to shareholders resident in Australia, Japan or any other country in which such an option requires registration with, or authorisation from, the local securities regulatory authorities.

No offering document, prospectus or admission document has been or will be prepared or submitted to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (or any other authority) in relation to the payment of the dividend in shares. The offer of payment of the dividend in shares is intended to be made in the United Kingdom ("UK") under the exemption from the prohibition on public offers of securities contained in Paragraph 8 of Part 1 of Schedule 1 to the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. This announcement and any other communication relating to the payment of the dividend in shares by Pernod Ricard are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. In the UK, this announcement is only being distributed to, and is directed only at, and any offer subsequently made may only be directed at: (i) persons who are existing members or creditors of Pernod Ricard or other persons falling within Article 43 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, (ii) persons to whom this announcement may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on in the UK by persons who are not Relevant Persons. In the UK, any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is only available to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

This document, together with any other document relating to the payment of the dividend in shares, may only be distributed in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, or a solicitation of any such offer, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would contravene applicable laws and regulations.

Furthermore, shareholders are reminded that, pursuant to Article 11, paragraph III, of Pernod Ricard's Articles of Association, any individual or legal entity whose shareholding exceeds 0.5% of the share capital is required to notify Pernod Ricard of the total number of shares held by that individual or legal entity, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, within four trading sessions of the date on which that threshold is exceeded. A further notification must be made on the same terms whenever any subsequent threshold in increments of 0.5% is crossed, up to and including the 4.5% threshold.

APPENDIX 2: BIOGRAPHIES OF THE DIRECTORS WHOSE RENEWAL OR APPOINTMENT WAS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 20 NOVEMBER 2026

Patricia Barbizet

Patricia Barbizet is a graduate of ESCP Europe and began her career in 1976 with the Renault Véhicules group in Treasury before becoming Finance Director of Renault Crédit International.

In 1989, she joined the Pinault Group as Chief Financial Officer and in 1992 she became Chief Executive Officer of Artémis, the Pinault family's investment company, a position she held until 2018. From 2014 to 2016, she was also CEO Chairwoman of Christie's International and chaired the Investment Committee of Strategic Investment Fund (SIF) from 2008 to 2013. She is currently Chairwoman of Temaris Associés, Chairwoman of Zoé SAS, and Director of Colombus.

Between April 2018 and July 2023, she held the position of Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Investissements d'Avenir France 2030. She was Chairwoman of the French High Committee on Corporate Governance (Haut Comité de Gouvernement d'Entreprise) from 2018 to 2023. She has been Chairwoman of AFEP since 1 July 2023.

Patricia Barbizet has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2018 and was appointed Lead Independent Director on 23 January 2019.

Johannes Huth

Johannes Huth, a German national, holds a B.Sc. from the London School of Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago, and began his career at Salomon Brothers from 1986 to 1991, where he was Vice President in the mergers and acquisitions departments in London and New York.

In 1991, he joined Investcorp, where he is a member of the Management Committee. He was responsible for the firm's operations in Europe until 1999. He then joined KKR, where he became a Partner and Chairman of the group's operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, before being appointed Senior Advisory Partner in 2024.

In 2025, he joined Groupe Bruxelles Lambert as Managing Director. He is a Member of the Boards of GBL, Axel Springer SE, Marshall Wace Ltd and Imerys S.A. and he also holds a number of positions of responsibility in the cultural and academic spheres. In 2025, he was named Chevalier de l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister for Culture.

APPENDIX 3: COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEES AS OF 20 NOVEMBER 2026

COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEES AS OF 20 NOVEMBER 2026 Names Roles Independence Audit Committee Philippe PETITCOLIN Chair Independent Kory SORENSON Member Independent Max KOEUNE Member Independent Independence: 100% Nominations and Governance Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chair Independent César GIRON Member Non-independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Virginie FAUVEL Member Independent Independence: 75% Compensation Committee Kory SORENSON Chair Independent Albert BALADI Member Independent Patricia BARBIZET Member Independent Brice THOMMEN Member N/A Independence: 100% Strategic Committee Alexandre RICARD Chair Non-independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Jean LEMIERRE Member Independent Philippe PETITCOLIN Member Independent SOCIETE PAUL RICARD Member Non-independent Independence: 60% CSR Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chair Independent Albert BALADI Member Independent Veronica VARGAS Member Non-independent Independence: 67%

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the- art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €9,404 million in FY26.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index

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Contacts:

Joelle Ferran Global VP, Investor Relations Financial Communication +33 (0) 1 70 93 25 37

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director +33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34