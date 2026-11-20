

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that the ketogenic (keto) diet may be better than the Mediterranean and low-fat diets at reducing fat in the liver and improving overall health.



The study included 42 adults who were overweight or obese, had prediabetes and suffered from fatty liver disease. They were divided into three groups, with each group following a different diet. The first group followed a keto diet, which contains very few carbohydrates and more fat. The second followed a Mediterranean diet, which includes a balance of carbohydrates and healthy fats. The third followed a low-fat diet based mainly on plant foods.



To make sure everyone followed their assigned diet, researchers provided all the meals and arranged weekly meetings with a dietitian. The amount of food was adjusted for each person so that everyone could lose about 10% of their starting body weight. This took around four to five months.



At the end of the study, all three groups had lost body fat and showed improvements in how their bodies handled blood sugar. However, the keto group showed the biggest improvement in liver fat.



People following the keto diet had an average 67% reduction in liver fat, while those following the Mediterranean and low-fat diets had a 45% reduction. Researchers also found that people on the keto diet had higher levels of glucagon and lower levels of insulin.



Another interesting finding was that the keto diet helped more people move out of the prediabetes range. By the end of the study, around 50% of people following the keto diet no longer had prediabetes. This was compared with 29% of those following the Mediterranean diet and only 7% of those on the low-fat diet.



More research involving larger groups and longer follow-up periods is needed to find out whether these benefits last.



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