

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A mule deer buck hunted near the Snake River has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to Idaho Fish and Game officials.



The deer was hunted in Unit 13, marking the first time the disease has been detected outside five other areas where deer and elk had previously tested positive.



The infected deer was found near an earlier case in Unit 18, about half a mile from the Oregon border.



So far in 2026, Idaho Fish and Game has tested more than 3,500 deer and elk for the disease.



Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and deadly disease that affects the brain and nervous system of deer, elk and moose. There is currently no cure for the disease. It can spread among animals and remain in the environment for many years, making it difficult to eliminate.



'With the hunting season now concluded in Unit 13, we encourage the public to continue supporting CWD surveillance by reporting road-killed deer and elk, animals found dead, and animals exhibiting unusual behavior,' said Stacey Dauwalter, Idaho Department of Fish and Game wildlife health program coordinator. 'These reports and samples are essential to helping us monitor the disease.'



Wildlife officials say their main goal is to keep the number of infected animals low and protect healthy deer and elk populations across Idaho. Since the disease can survive in the environment for decades, completely getting rid of it is not considered possible.



Officials said that hunters can help wildlife experts identify affected areas, understand how common the disease is and monitor changes over different hunting seasons.



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