At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Eric Zaunscherb, President & CEO of GR Silver Mining (TSXV: GRSL, OTCQX: GRSLF, FRA: GPE), about the Plomosas project in Sinaloa, Mexico. Topics: San Marcial: a silver-dominant discovery with a best-ever intercept of 45.1 m true width at 1,623 g/t silver, reported in May Drilling: about 7,400 m of a 20,000 m step-out program completed, with rigs returning to the high-grade zone and a resource update planned for H1 2027 Plomosas mine: a past producer (1986-2000) with existing permits, where a bulk sample test mining program is being studied via toll milling or a pilot plant Funding: around C$24 million in cash plus over C$3 million from warrant exercises; no financing needed Valuation: a 55-65% discount to peers on EV per ounce, which Eric links mainly to the security situation in Sinaloa GRSilverMining GRSL Silver Mexico Sinaloa SanMarcial EricZaunscherb CommodityTV Company overview: GR Silver Mining Ltd. ? https://grsilvermining.com ISIN: CA36258E1025, WKN: A2PX5N, FRA: GPE.F, TSX: GRSL.TO More videos about GR Silver Mining Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/gr-silver-mining-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silber Silver Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/