

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended weak on Friday, extending recent losses, as rising uncertainty about AI trade and rising cost of debts, as well as fears of possible interest rate hikes by central banks rendered the mood bearish.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 14,535.48, ended the session with a loss of 149.70 points or 1.02% at 14,572.14, extending its decline for a fourth straight session.



VAT Group ended down 5.67%. Richemont closed lower by 4.6% and ABB drifted down 4.2%. Julius Baer, UBS Group, Partners Group and Logitech International finished lower by 3.5%-4%.



Kuehne + Nagel, Sika, Lonza Group, Straumann Holding, Alcon and Holcim lost 1.4%-2.5%.



Galderma Group, Sandoz Group, SGS, Roche, Sonova, Geberit and Helvetia Baloise Holding ended lower by 0.5%-1%.



Swiss Re, Lindt & Spruengli, Swisscom and Nestle gained 1.3%-1.5%. Schindler Ps and Novartis posted modest gains.



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