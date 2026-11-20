

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices have gone into freefall on Friday as more U.S. Federal Reserve bankers join the list of officials voicing support for raising interest rates in December to combat inflation. Concerns over potential high U.S. interest rates weighed against gold, with traders pricing in a quarter-point rate hike as a certainty.



Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery has gone for a tailspin by $164.20 (or 4.46%) to $3,521.30 per troy ounce.



Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery has also nosedived by $3.319 (or 7.48%) to $41.040 per troy ounce.



Yesterday, in a speech before the Money Marketeers of New York University, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson emphasized that inflation needs to be the policy priority as the labor market is at full employment.



Paulson stressed that the way to bring down inflation is by raising rates though she advocated adopting a step-by-step increase rather than a drastic move to allow time for the economy to adjust to higher costs.



Earlier, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that he would consider all options available to counter stubborn U.S. inflation.



Over the past few days, several other senior Fed officials have expressed support for a rate hike.



The Federal Open Market Committee is slated to hold its next meeting on December 8-9.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are currently betting on a 93.80% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting. The odds on the rates being held at the current level stand at 6.20%.



On Wednesday, the minutes of the FOMC's October meeting were released. Notably, the report stated that almost all participants were in agreement that a rate hike would be appropriate to bring inflation to the 2.00% objective.



The committee had voted 10-2 last month to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in the 3.75% to 4.00% range, while Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented and wanted a quarter-percentage point hike.



Hours before the release of the minutes, Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that the Fed needs to 'shock people' with a half-percentage-point increase in the coming meeting.



Days before, the New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a renewal of strikes on Iran, joining hands with Israel.



Trump too remarked that he had reports indicating that Iran is possibly developing chemical or biological weapons after the U.S. disabled its nuclear weapon capabilities.



However, bringing relief to markets, Trump suggested putting off major decisions on Iran until 2027. The significance of the date is unclear as yet.



While on his way back to the U.S. after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, in an interview with Reuters, Trump stated that the Iran matter can be discussed after the New Year begins.



In an interview with Fox News, which was aired yesterday, Trump remarked that he preferred to see what happens after January 1.



In a telephone interview with Axios, Trump stated that he was not rushing on any decision on Iran.



Similarly, in an interview with News 12, Trump repeated that he is not rushing to make any decisions until after the new year starts.



Yesterday, in the U.S. Congress, the Senate rejected (in a 48 to 51 vote) a resolution by the House of Representatives intended to rein in Trump's powers to order strikes on Iran.



Today, the WTI crude oil for December was last seen trading, down by $0.09 (or 0.11%), at $83.30 per barrel.



Largely unchanged, the U.S. Dollar Index was last seen trading at 103.82, down by 0.07 (or 0.07%).



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