Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: ATLA) (FSE: 1CJ1) (the "Company" or "Atlantico") announces that all resolutions presented at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 18, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia were approved. The Company is also providing an overview of its wholly owned exploration portfolio in Brazil and Canada.

Atlantico's 2026 Annual General Meeting Results

At the meeting, Atlantico shareholders approved:

Board of Directors: Set the board at three directors and elected Bonn Smith, Sead Hamzagic and David Smith to serve until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed, subject to the Company's Articles.

Set the board at three directors and elected Bonn Smith, Sead Hamzagic and David Smith to serve until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed, subject to the Company's Articles. Auditor: Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants, for the ensuing year and authorized the board to set its remuneration.

Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants, for the ensuing year and authorized the board to set its remuneration. Long-Term Incentive Plan: Approved the new plan, substantially in the form attached as Schedule "B" to the October 13, 2026 information circular, including all unallocated awards issuable under the plan until November 18, 2029.

"Our shareholders backed us to act, and we intend to pursue the opportunities that offer them the greatest value. We began with a vision for Novo Cruzeiro, and today we have three wholly owned projects across Brazil and Canada. Novo Cruzeiro remains at the heart of our efforts, Juazeiro broadens our Brazilian presence and the LH Gold Project gives us an opportunity here at home," said Bonn Smith, Board Chair, President and CEO of Atlantico.

"Markets move through cycles, but the world's need for the minerals that power industry, energy, technology and innovation endures. I believe the drive for secure mineral supplies will shape investment for years to come. We have come a long way, but our ambitions reach much further," Smith continued. "Rest assured, we've only just begun."

Three Wholly Owned Projects Across Brazil and Canada

Novo Cruzeiro and Juazeiro give Atlantico a combined exploration footprint of more than 53,000 hectares in Brazil, while the LH Gold Project adds a Canadian gold-exploration focus in British Columbia. Atlantico holds a 100% interest in each project, subject to applicable net smelter return royalties.

Novo Cruzeiro Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Project | Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Novo Cruzeiro covers approximately 24,387 hectares in Brazil's Lithium Valley and remains Atlantico's flagship and principal exploration focus.

Previously reported exploration at Novo Cruzeiro identified 12 rare earth-led target areas, including magnet rare earth targets in the east, alongside gallium targets at Rio Bravo in the west and a lithium target in the south. Subsequent analysis also identified strong associations between gallium, niobium, titanium and vanadium in follow-up surface samples.

See the Company's September 21 and September 24, 2026 news releases for details and applicable analytical qualifications. These are early-stage exploration targets, not established mineral resources or reserves.

Juazeiro Project | Bahia-Pernambuco Border, Brazil

Juazeiro covers approximately 29,479 hectares in the São Francisco Valley along the Bahia-Pernambuco border in northeastern Brazil, near the regional centres of Juazeiro and Petrolina. Acquired in October 2025, it extends Atlantico's Brazilian presence beyond Minas Gerais and gives the Company a second substantial land position in the country.

LH Gold Project | British Columbia, Canada

Located near Silverton in southeastern British Columbia, the LH Gold Project became part of Atlantico's portfolio through the reverse takeover involving Magnum Goldcorp Inc.

Previously reported work at LH includes underground sampling, diamond drilling and geophysical surveys, providing an existing exploration record for management to review (see Magnum's April 7 and August 16, 2022 news releases). Atlantico is assessing that work to determine appropriate next steps and intends to provide a more detailed project update following its review.

About Atlantico Energy Metals Corp.

Atlantico Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Novo Cruzeiro Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. Exploration at Novo Cruzeiro has identified rare-earth targets, including magnet rare earths, alongside gallium and lithium targets, positioning the project within the search for minerals essential to modern industry and a cleaner energy future.

The Company's portfolio also includes the Juazeiro exploration property in Brazil and the LH Gold Project in British Columbia. Atlantico combines disciplined exploration, careful capital allocation and transparent disclosure to pursue lasting value for shareholders and the communities where it operates.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "plans", "looks forward" or "objective", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this press release and include, without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including statements regarding: the Company's priorities and plans for Novo Cruzeiro, Juazeiro and the LH Gold Project; the ongoing review of existing records for the LH Gold Project, the assessment of appropriate next steps and the planned further project update; the sequencing of the Company's efforts across its projects; the direction of the Company's time and resources; the potential for exploration success or discovery; anticipated market conditions and commodity prices; the Company's intention to communicate material developments as project priorities are refined; and the Company's intentions with respect to mineral exploration and future exploration decisions.

All forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, assumptions that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to fund its planned activities; that general business, economic and market conditions, including commodity prices, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that the Company will be able to obtain required permits, licences and approvals on a timely basis; that contractors and qualified personnel will be available on acceptable terms; that the Company's interpretations of its existing geological and project data are reasonable; that political and regulatory conditions in Brazil and Canada will remain stable; and that the Company's title to and interests in its mineral properties are valid and in good standing. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its planned activities; changes in the Company's priorities or the sequencing of its efforts across its projects; the results of the review of existing project records, which may not support further work on a project; exploration results that do not support further exploration or development; the accuracy of geological interpretations; declines in, or volatility of, commodity prices; the Company's ability to obtain required permits, licences and approvals; the unavailability of, or delays in securing, contractors and qualified personnel; challenges to title to the Company's mineral properties; political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in Brazil and Canada, including currency fluctuations, that could adversely affect the Company's activities; the loss of key personnel; general risks associated with mineral exploration; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325061