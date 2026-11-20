

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Commerce Department approved the sale of more than 879,000 artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies, including Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (0700.HK), through May 2026, according to documents released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.



Some approvals involved companies designated by the U.S. Department of Defense as Chinese Military Companies.



The committee said businesses submitted approximately 3.4 million requests between December and May to sell U.S. made AI chips to China, including products from Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The approvals have raised concerns among lawmakers over the enforcement of export restrictions and potential national security risks.



Both Nvidia and AMD said they comply with U.S. export control regulations. Nvidia said the licensing process involved multiple government agencies and strict conditions, adding that it had since stopped shipping H200 chips to China.



The company reported $2.4 billion in quarterly revenue from licensed chip sales to China, although shipments to the country accounted for less than 1 percent of its data centre revenue in the previous quarter.



The documents also identified license applications involving ByteDance, Baidu (BIDU) and Tesla's Shanghai operations. Lawmakers are seeking tighter restrictions amid concerns that advanced U.S. chips could reach Chinese entities through intermediaries.



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