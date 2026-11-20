Kalidas joins an accomplished Board bringing together senior executives from some of the world's leading companies across industries.

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Tandem Global, an international NGO working at the intersection of business and nature, today announced the appointment of Chitkala Kalidas, PhD, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) at Bayer, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Kalidas brings extensive experience spanning science, business, sustainability and corporate responsibility. At Bayer, she is responsible for advancing the company's ESG and sustainability commitments, overseeing ESG governance and reporting, and supporting occupational health and safety. She also serves as Executive Director of the Bayer Foundation, where she supports initiatives advancing science education and social innovation.

Throughout her career, Dr. Kalidas has worked across the private sector and in multi-stakeholder partnerships, bringing together business, government and other organizations to address complex global challenges.

"Chitkala brings an important corporate perspective and a depth of experience in sustainability, science and business that will strengthen our Board," said Emilio Tenuta, Chair of the Tandem Global Board of Directors, and Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Ecolab. "Her understanding of how companies translate commitments into practices, together with her experience building partnerships across sectors, will be valuable as we continue to advance our work with businesses around the world."

"The relationship between business and nature is becoming increasingly important to long-term business resilience and global sustainability," said Dr. Kalidas. "Tandem Global plays a valuable role in helping companies understand that relationship and take meaningful action. I look forward to working with the Board and the organization to advance this work."

Dr. Kalidas joins a Board representing a range of perspectives and expertise from across the corporate, environmental and sustainability sectors. View the full board here.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global brings business and environmental leadership together to advance practical solutions for climate, water and nature. Through its members, partnerships, consulting and WHC Certification, powered by Tandem Global, the organization helps companies turn commitments into action and create meaningful outcomes for business, communities and the environment. Learn more at tandemglobal.org.

New Tandem Global board member, Chitkala Kalidas of Bayer

Find more stories and multimedia from Tandem Global at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tandem Global

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tandem-global

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tandem Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tandem-global-welcomes-chitkala-kalidas-of-bayer-to-its-board-of-1255128